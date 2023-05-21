Cannes 2023: Diana Penty Holds Onto Everything Hassle-Free in a Tassle Laden Outfit; See Photos

Diana Penty appeared at Cannes 2023 wearing an embroidered tassle-heavy dress in all-black. Diana wore an easygoing outfit with a striking accent that went around her body and ended at her legs. Diana’s comments for her collection of pictures was a humorous take on the way she had dressed that day.

The stiff shoulders on Diana Penty’s Philipp Plein dress gave the playful silhouette a strong edge. The small black dress had a short volume and was covered in a lot of sequins; the hem fell just below the waist. A frame of fringe tassels that brushed the tops of her knees emerged from the sculpted shoulders was the dress’s most striking feature. The form-fitting design worked well with the tassel-detailing to lend a noticeable degree of motion and fluidity to the ensemble. Diana wore strapped peep-toe shoes from Giuseppe Zanotti and wore an all-black outfit. Diana finished off her ensemble with a center-parted twist hairstyle, dark smoky eyes, and a nude lip.

Check out her post right here:

At the prestigious Cannes film festival, Diana’s prior fashion sprint included a bold gold Falguni and Shane Peacock ensemble. The outfit included a high-rise skirt with a slim fit and an infinity shirt with maggi sleeves. Diana’s appearance at Cannes 2023 got off to a bejewelled start because to the massive rhinestone and bead work that covered the whole volume of the gown.

Diana Penty most recently played Naina in the Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi movie Selfiee. For Section 84, the actress is now in production. Additionally, Diana has finished work on the films Bloody Daddy, starring Shahid Kapoor, and Adbhut. These will not yet have more information announced.

The French Riviera began rolling out its red carpet for the 76th Festival de Cannes on May 16. Numerous well-known figures from around the world have appeared at the French gala honouring film and art, which will run until May 27. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur, and Manushi Chhillar are a few Indian celebrities.