Cannes 2023: Diana Penty Looks Incredibly Regal in her First Look from the French Riviera; See Photos

Cannes 2023: On May 16, the Cannes Film Festival 2023 started off and it has already drawn a number of the biggest and most prominent Indian celebrities. Diana Penty is the most recent Indian star to make a presence at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, following Sara Ali Khan, who made her Cannes debut this year, and Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai. Even among desi celebrities, her beautiful debut appearance is being hailed as the best so far.

Diana uploaded fresh pictures of herself from Cannes 2023 on Saturday. She was dressed to the nines in a stunning co-ord set. “All that glitters," she captioned the picture. Diana truly looked spectacular in the sparkling gown.

With her hair left open with a central splitting, Diana maintained the look in the most regal way possible, lending the entire ensemble an air of enduring beauty and grace. With her cheekbones accentuated and eyes clearly defined, her makeup was extremely sheer and sparkling. It’s safe to say that Diana’s full outfit has won over the fashion police, who have praised it heartily. This is one of the best looks among Indian diva on the French Riviera.

On the accessories, Diana opted for a subtle jewellery look, wearing only a set of sparkling stud earrings and a couple lovely rings—minimal and beautiful.

Diana posted pictures of herself on Friday, just after she had landed in Cannes. She posed on a balcony in a pair of traditional blue jeans and a frilly white shirt. Her sunglasses were similarly black. ‘Hello again Cannes (sun emoji)’, she captioned her photo.

Diana Penty debuted on the red carpet at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. She had been dressed in a beige off-the-shoulder gown. She also attended a Chopard party at Cannes 2019 with Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan, and Huma Qureshi. In a group photo from the party, Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas could also be seen with the actors.

Aishwarya Rai, a seasoned Cannes superstar, showed out on the red carpet on Thursday wearing a glistening Sophie Couture gown. Others criticised her red carpet dress with jokes and memes while many marvelled at her daring hooded ensemble. In her debut outing on the Cannes 2023 red carpet, Sara garnered notice as well because of her bulky lehenga. The red carpet at Cannes this year also saw Manushi Chillar, Urvashi Rautela, and Esha Gupta.