Cannes 2023: Dolly Singh Pays Ode To Old Bollywood In A Bespoke Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Outfit

Dolly Singh, a well-known content producer and actor, made her red carpet debut at Cannes on the fourth day of the 76th international film festival on May 19. She sported a beautiful pearl-embellished conical blouse and an ivory sarong-skirt from the shelves of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Dolly sported a custom-made elegant outfit by ace couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla which comprised of a hand embroidered 1980-inspired conical blouse bejewelled with pearl embellishments and an ivory hued sarong-skirt with a 3.5 meters long ruffled dramatic trail for her first day at the French Riviera.

Sandeep Khosla states, “The outfit was inspired by Zeenat Aman’s Satyam Sundaram. We have been working on this conical blouse for a while and it’s a classic. Dolly is an exotic girl who isn’t conventional by any standards and emotes beautifully. She carried off this outfit to the fullest and looked every bit of a Bollywood diva.”

Check out Dolly’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Singh (@dollysingh)

Dolly Singh states, “The outfit celebrated Indian craftsmanship and took over 150 working hours to curate. It was a beautiful blend of contemporary and traditional elements that was thoughtfully created by the fashion maestros Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. I am grateful that I could in my own humble way represent Indian culture on my first ever red-carpet walk.”

Mohit Rai states, “The idea was to curate something that seamlessly marries avant-garde fashion and Indian couture craftsmanship. Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla collaborated with me to create this custom look that borrows from their archival work with a touch of innovativeness!"

She opted for a fresh look with minimalistic make-up and natural curls. She was styled by Mohit Rai and adorned elegant fine jewellery by Burma Paris and shoes by ALEVí Milano

She walked the red carpet for Jonathan Glazer’s ‘The Zone of Interest’ which earned a six-minute standing ovation following its’ world premiere.