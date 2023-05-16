CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Lifestyle » Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta Graces the Red Carpet in a Stunning High-Slit White Gown by Nicholas Jebran
1-MIN READ

Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta Graces the Red Carpet in a Stunning High-Slit White Gown by Nicholas Jebran

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 22:47 IST

Mumbai, India

Esha Gupta arrives in the French Riviera in a stunning white gown.

Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta is all things stunning as she walks the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival

Cannes 2023: When Esha Gupta steps out on the red carpet or makes a casual appearance, she has a history of wearing avant-garde clothing. This year, the actress made her red carpet debut at the famous Cannes Film Festival. She just recently posted a gallery of photos showing her arrival in France. The beautiful actress has finished walking the red carpet at the prestigious 76th Cannes Film Festival, and we have to say, she looks absolutely stunning.

The actress strolled around in a lovely white Nicholas Jebran gown. In order to highlight the outfit’s details, the gown had a lovely floral design on the front and a high slit that gave her overall appearance an elegant and sharp appearance. Esha was seen wearing a white ring and a pair of earrings from the Fred Parish Jewellery line. Her hair was wrapped in a bun with a few loose strands hanging down from either side of her face, and she had very little makeup on. Victor Blanco, a stylist, provided Esha’s outstanding appearance on the first day.

Esha, who had arrived earlier in the day in Cannes, kept things light and elegant in a striped T-shirt outfit. She effortlessly wore no makeup and kept her wavy hair open. Her entire outfit was completed with a pair of brown-tinted sunglasses. She chose to wear green block heels and a turquoise sling bag. She flashed one of her most radiant grins and struck the ideal tone between grace and appeal.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

    Esha Gupta was last seen working on Aashram 3 with Prakash Jha. Bobby Deol’s eponymous character Nirala Baba is brought in to have his image changed in Aashram 3, while Esha portrayed the role of Sonia, an image builder.

    first published:May 16, 2023, 22:43 IST
    last updated:May 16, 2023, 22:47 IST