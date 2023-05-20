CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Cannes 2023 LIVEHoroscope TodayDiana PentyGunnet MongaAlessandra Ambrosio
Home » Lifestyle » Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta Is An Absolute Stunner In a Sexy 'Tiffany Blue' Dress
1-MIN READ

Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta Is An Absolute Stunner In a Sexy 'Tiffany Blue' Dress

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 13:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Esha Gupta sure does know how to make a statement. (Image: Instagram)

Esha Gupta sure does know how to make a statement. (Image: Instagram)

Cannes 2023: With every step that Esha Gupta takes she never fails to exuded sheer confidence and charm

Cannes 2023: In a rather stunning display of style and grace, the ever-gorgeous Esha Gupta stole the spotlight on the streets of Cannes, leaving onlookers breathless as she posed by the French Riviera in a stunning tiffany blue dress from Fendi. The length of the dress was artfully tailored, accentuating her enviable, lean legs, while exuding an air of timeless glamour.

Complementing the enchanting dress, Gupta chose to don lovely sleek golden stilettos that added a touch of sophistication and height to her statuesque frame. Her choice of footwear effortlessly elevated the overall allure of her ensemble, creating a harmonious balance between elegance and glamour.

Check out her picture-

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

To further enhance her impeccable style, the actress opted for a vibrant Fendi clutch, effortlessly blending hues to create a captivating visual contrast. The black shades she sported were nothing short of regal, adding an air of mystery and intrigue to her already stunning appearance. A true embodiment of effortless elegance, we must say.

Adding a classic touch to her ensemble, Gupta adorned her wrist with a delicate bracelet from Bulgari. The timeless piece of jewellery added a subtle yet impactful element to her look, showcasing her impeccable taste and attention to detail.

Keeping her makeup minimal, Esha allowed her natural beauty to shine through, enhancing her radiant complexion with subtle touches of blush and a hint of lip colour. Her tresses, left open and cascading in gentle waves, exuded an aura of carefree glamour, perfectly complementing her overall look.

top videos

    Esha’s appearance at Cannes proved to be an exquisite showcase of her impeccable fashion sense and innate elegance.

    The actress’ choice of the Tiffany blue Fendi dress, paired with sleek golden stilettos, a vibrant Fendi clutch, and the regal black shades, demonstrated her impeccable taste and ability to effortlessly captivate the hearts of fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

    Tags:
    1. Actress Esha Gupta
    2. cannes film festival
    3. fashion
    4. lifestyle
    first published:May 20, 2023, 13:42 IST
    last updated:May 20, 2023, 13:48 IST