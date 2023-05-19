Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta Looks HOT in a Sultry Black Bodycon Dress, See Photos

Esha Gupta looks ultra-chic as she makes her way to dinner in a bodycon dress by Galvan London. The bodycon dress on Esha had a certain touch to it which reflects their Celeste dress line. The bustier dress has a neckholder strap and is decorated with white rhinestones. It is successful in providing viewers a sense of an additional accessory because it is so well paired with the cut-out slit midi dress.

Esha Gupta’s fashionable attire shows how something may be so glitzy while still remaining so understated and elegant. It amply shows how comfort must come first in fashion before anything else. Esha did not disappoint the photographers by giving them with some pretty cool and amazing shots when she was seen at the Martinez Hotel walking to the dinner date.

Check out her look for the night here-

Esha reigned the town with elegance, using only the barest minimum of effort to achieve major fashion goals. She completed her overall look once more with minimal accessories and makeup. The need for a neckpiece is completely eliminated because the neckholder strap completely mimicked the sensation of one. Esha decided not to wear earrings or any other accessory in an effort to make it totally hers.

In a softly coloured purple lipshade that was neither too loud nor too subtle - but properly upgraded her overall appearance - she allowed her makeup and clothing do all the talking. She had strands of hair neatly pulled back from her face on either side of the bun. After all of Esha’s stunning Cannes outings thus far, it is safe to conclude that she absolutely kills her hairstyle.

With her glittering Louboutin clutch and Maison Valentino shoes, she capped off the complete ensemble.

Esha Gupta was most recently seen working on Aashram 3 with Prakash Jha on the work front. In Aashram 3, Bobby Deol’s self-titled persona Nirala Baba is brought in to have his image modified, and Esha played Sonia, an image builder.