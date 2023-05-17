Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar Wear All-White and Exude Elegance on Day 1 of the Red Carpet

Cannes 2023: One of the world’s most famous film festivals got underway on May 16 and will last until May 27. The first two days of the 76th Cannes Film Festival are already a star-studded affair. The film festival is attended by A-listers from the global cinema and fashion industries. At Cannes, celebrities like Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, and Sara Ali Khan walked the red carpet and improved its appearance with their impeccable sense of style. Sara chose a classic appearance by donning a pastel lehenga, whereas Manushi and Esha opted for a more modern approach by donning white gowns.

Manushi wore a white tulle gown at the Cannes Film Festival this year and looked as lovely as ever. Manushi chose the exquisite dress while representing Walkers and Co, a firm dedicated to giving the next generation of creatives a platform on a worldwide scale. Manushi’s white gown had an off-the-shoulder design, corset accents, a plunging neckline, and a long train made of white tulle with ruffle elements all over. Manushi kept her makeup to a minimum, let her outfit speak for itself, and wore her hair open in wavy curls with a middle part.

In contrast, Esha looked stunning in a white satin gown with dramatic collars that cascaded to a plunging neckline with transparent mesh accents. White floral accents were incorporated on the mesh. The white satin dress had wrap accents at the waist and cascaded to a long gown with little pleats and a high slit on one side. The performer had her hair pulled back into a bun and was wearing maroon lipstick, nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, and contoured cheeks.

Without a doubt, both diva’s magnificent styles have won us over, but which outfit did you like best?