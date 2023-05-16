Cannes 2023: Falguni Shane Peacock to Debut on the Red Carpet; To Design for Mrunal Thakur, Diana Penty

Cannes 2023: With an impressive legacy of over 18 years, the distinguished luxury fashion brand, Falguni Shane Peacock are set to make its debut at the prestigious 76th Cannes Film Festival.

The designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock, have been putting India and its craft on the global fashion stage. Having designed for International and Indian celebrities such as Beyonce, Sarah Jessica Parker, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Rashmka Mandana, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and Janhvi Kapoor, this year at Cannes 2023 the designer duo will be dressing actors Mrunal Thakur and Diana Penty.

While Diana Penty, an epitome of grace and glamour, made her Cannes debut in 2019, garnering love for her iconic looks including the ivory slit saree and a peach feathered gown, this year will mark Mrunal Thakur’s debut at the film festival. Mrunal who is known for her versatile style and someone who loves celebrating India in the ensembles she adorns, will be wearing a custom Falguni Shane Peacock outfit on the red carpet. We can’t wait to see what the two stars will be adorning at the film festival.

This year the festival is even more special for Falguni and Shane Peacock because the designer duo will also be making their red carpet debut. Speaking about the much-awaited debut, Falguni Shane Peacock expressed, “Our bespoke creations were envisioned for the muses walking the red carpet, encapsulating the essence of voyages. These designs embody sophistication, elegance, and allure. Collaborating with Grey Goose has brought our vision to life and marked the beginning of our journey to Cannes.”

The luxury couturiers’ signature aesthetics featuring exquisite crystal embellishments, intricate beadwork and faux feathers have always celebrated Indian crafts and its rich embroidery in exquisite contemporary silhouettes. As they gear up to celebrate India and their vision on the prestigious Cannes red carpet, we can’t wait to see what the designer duo have up their sleeve.

The 76th Cannes Film Festival will see an array of Indian global stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chillar, Sunny Leone, Vijay Sharma, filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Guneet Monga, attending the festival this year.