Cannes 2023: Fashion Influencer Rahi Chadda To Grace The Red Carpet At Cannes Film Festival

After attending the Cannes Film Festival in 2022, Rahi Chadda, a model, and global fashion influencer is all set to grace the red carpet with some of the most famous labels and brands this year. Every time he appears, he ought to be well-groomed. This year, Rahi will spend two days at the Cannes Film Festival strolling the red carpet.

top videos

The Cannes Film Festival is renowned for both the top-notch movies shown there and the stunning red-carpet attire. At Cannes, there will be representatives from content creators in addition to our favorite Indian Bollywood celebrities. The list of well-known Indians now includes digital content producer and a key role in global fashion Rahi Chadda. Rahi looked great on the red carpet at Cannes 2022 with his distinctive style, refined aesthetic, and South Asian heritage dazzled in a Maison Valentino suit.

A tastemaker and content creator based in London, Rahi Chadda. He has audiences across the USA, Europe, Asia, and the United Arab Emirates. Rahi has a lot of covers under his belt right now. He has established a natural and organic growth of followers with a high rate of interaction owing to frequent content activations. Rahi Chadda has collaborated with brands including Dior Beauty, Estee Lauder Companies, Louboutin Beauty, and Maison Margiela Fragrances, in addition to working with the top fashion houses in the world, including Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Prada and others.