Cannes 2023: Gigi Hadid Looks Ethereal In A Strapless Fishtail Gown, Seeks Inspiration from Sister Bella

Cannes 2023: In a truly show-stopping moment, the sensational Gigi Hadid graced the red carpet at the International film festival for the much-anticipated screening of the film Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine). Gigi’s choice of attire, a breathtaking custom Jean Paul Gaultier fishtail gown, left spectators in awe. Every bit of her look from the day was magnificently noteworthy and would be an utter shame if nobody really spoke about it considering it did make heads turn and how!

Gigi’s reinterpretation of the iconic Y2K design was a testament to her fashion-forward sensibilities and a keen eye for elegance. Opting for a less dramatic approach, she adorned herself in a mesmerizing beige colour palette that exuded sophistication and timeless beauty. The gown’s scaled-down train added a touch of regality as it gracefully trailed behind her, adding an element of grandeur to her overall ensemble. The silhouette of the gown accentuated Gigi’s tall and lean figure making her look phenomenal.

Check out her pictures-

Gigi Hadid is seen at the Martinez hotel during the 76th Cannes film festival. pic.twitter.com/l5dH3rzyGz— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 21, 2023

However, it was the supermodel’s choice of accessories that truly elevated her glamour quotient. She effortlessly amped up the dazzle factor by adorning herself with a stellar Messika Jewellery diamond neckpiece that delicately cascaded around her neck, enhancing her radiant beauty.

The matching bracelet adorned her wrist with a dazzling display of brilliance. The pièce de résistance, however, was the multiple diamond earrings that elegantly climbed up her ears, catching the light with every movement. A special mention should however also go out for that magnificent pair of tear-drop earrings, the sheer beauty of it, one can hardly ever get past the memory of seeing it. A good set of diamond rings graced her fingers, reflecting the glimmering lights of the event, leaving onlookers in an absolute daze of her impeccable taste.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

In terms of makeup, Gigi opted for a natural, dewy yet radiant glow. Her flawless complexion shone through with minimal makeup, allowing her natural beauty to take the utmost centre stage. Subtle touches of a nude lip shade on her lips added a hint of lusciousness and completed her fresh-faced appearance. Keeping her blonde tresses cascading freely, she embraced a simple yet glamorous hairstyle that perfectly complemented the overall look.

top videos

It is worth noting that Gigi’s red-carpet appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival was reminiscent of her sister Bella’s iconic moment back in 2018 at Paris Fashion Week. Bella had graced the red carpet wearing the original hot pink gown from Jean Paul Gaultier’s fall-winter 2006 couture collection. The skintight, strapless silhouette and the nipped-at-the-waist bodice had cemented its place in fashion history, and Gigi’s reinterpretation paid homage to her sister’s iconic choice while adding her own unique touch.