Cannes 2023: Guneet Monga Keeps It Simple Yet Gorgeous in a Golden Saree; Says, ‘It’s Great to Be Back Home at Cannes'

Cannes 2023: Guneet Monga is certainly owning her year and doing so in style. On Wednesday, the Indian producer, who represented her country well by winning an Oscar for her documentary The Elephant Whisperers, graced the red carpet of the 76th Cannes Film Festival wearing a brilliant golden saree. Guneet Monga kept her outfit understated and let her stunning saree speak for itself. Her appearance was further enhanced by her golden clutch and pearl drop earrings. For the uninitiated, Guneet Monga is a member of the Indian delegation and will be at Cannes this year.

The producer shared some images of herself from the red carpet on Wednesday night. She was not, nonetheless, alone. Along with Guneet Monga, the images also included Manipuri star Kangabam Tomba and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L Murugan, who is leading the Indian delegation at the Cannes film festival. The producer shared the images on her Instagram and thanked the group for giving her the chance to represent the nation internationally.





She wrote a long caption," So delighted to be at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 as a part of the Indian government delegation. India is now on the global stage in world cinema, and it’s an honor to be a part of this momentous occasion. I want to take a moment to express my gratitude to the Indian government and FICCI for providing me with this incredible opportunity to represent our country on this global stage."

She further continued, “It’s great to be back home at Cannes. I love the energy of the festival and just walking up and down the street, meeting friends from the fraternity, and celebrating the cinema. It makes my heart swell with pride to see Indian cinema being cherished on a global stage at a prestigious film festival such as Cannes. To be able to celebrate the power of Indian cinema and witness its ability to bring people together is no less than a spectacle. #IndiaAtCannes"

Meanwhile, Jeanne du Barry, Johnny Depp’s significant comeback movie, premiered on May 16 to kick off the famous film festival.

Regarding Indian films at Cannes, Kennedy by Anurag Kashyap has been chosen for the Midnight Screenings portion of the festival. Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt, and Abhilash Thapliyal are the movie’s stars.

There will be a total of four Indian films shown at the event, which is taking place in France.