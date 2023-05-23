CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Cannes 2023 LIVEHoroscope TodayDiana PentyGunnet MongaAlessandra Ambrosio
Home » Lifestyle » Cannes 2023: Kusha Kapila Makes Her Red Carpet Debut in a Mermaid Silhouette
1-MIN READ

Cannes 2023: Kusha Kapila Makes Her Red Carpet Debut in a Mermaid Silhouette

Curated By: Nishad Thaivalappil

News18.com

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 20:28 IST

Cannes, France

Kusha Kapila wore a Rahul Mishra design for the red carpet debut at Cannes 2023

Kusha Kapila wore a Rahul Mishra design for the red carpet debut at Cannes 2023

Stepping into the limelight with grace and poise, Kusha Kapila walked the red carpet in a breathtaking ensemble designed by Rahul Mishra

The prestigious Cannes film festival was set ablaze as popular Social Media Influencer and Content Creator Kusha Kapila graced the red carpet for the very first time. Stepping into the limelight with grace and poise, Kapila stunned onlookers in a breathtaking ensemble designed by fashion designer Rahul Mishra. Her red carpet debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival marked a significant milestone in her burgeoning career, showcasing her versatility and flair for fashion.

For her entrance, Kapila donned a resplendent hand-embroidered gown, meticulously crafted from opulent fabrics and adorned with delicate floral motifs. Cinched at the waist, the gown falls into a mermaid silhouette at the bottom, complemented with a long sheer tulle cape. The exquisite detailing and artistry showcased Mishra’s unparalleled mastery, creating a mesmerizing piece that transcended time and fashion norms.

Kusha Kapila at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Speaking on the occasion Kusha said, “I am beyond thrilled to have made my red carpet-debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.  I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the brilliant Rahul Mishra. His designs captured my vision perfectly, combining elegance and modernity in a way that truly reflects my personal style. This experience has been nothing short of extraordinary”

Ayesha Amin Nigam, who styled Kusha, shared, “We wanted to keep it very classic for her first red carpet at Cannes yet impactful. The two trails bring the necessary drama to the carpet. It was so special to work with renowned haute couture   Indian designer Rahul Mishra on ensemble as he is the perfect confluence of India and France. The look we finalized on is a take on a classic black ensemble which embodied the old world glamor which is so key to Cannes whilst modernizing it for today’s world with its interesting take on detailing with the structural embroidery that embraces her neckline, adding the perfect amount of oomph, and framing her so beautifully.”

About the Author
Nishad Thaivalappil
Nishad T, Senior Sub-Editor, News18.com, has a fascination for ‘everything lifestyle’. If not writing, he is usually found either at restaurants or at...Read More
Tags:
  1. Cannes 2023
  2. Kusha Kapila
  3. Rahul Mishra
  4. fashion
  5. lifestyle
first published:May 23, 2023, 20:28 IST
last updated:May 23, 2023, 20:28 IST