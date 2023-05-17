Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur Stuns in Bold, Black Sexy Outfit; Says, 'I Didn’t Come This Far To...'

Mrunal Thakur, the Sita Ramam fame, is having the time of her life in Cannes, is nearly breaking the internet with her sexy and confident photos from the event. She just posted a series of photos to her Instagram wall that completely emanated all colours of hotness and confidence.

Mrunal Thakur looks every bit stunning and is giving the perfect first OOTD of hers ahead of her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival. At the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year, Mrunal made her debut wearing a three-piece black ensemble that included a sequined jacket over a sheer black swimsuit and pants.

She was dressed in a swimsuit by Studio Verandah, with pants and a jacket from the Dhruv Kapoor clothing line. The perfect makeup on Mrunal is deserving of note - neither too much nor too little, but it blends in perfectly with the all-black attire she has been spotted wearing. Rahul Vijay styled Mrunal and the make-up was done by Shradha Mishra.

Check out her post right here:

Mrunal limited her Vandals World jewellery to a single pair of long, white earrings. With expertly applied kohl and mascara, her eyes were well-defined. She let her lovely, well-textured hair open in gorgeous strands. She finally finised her OOTD in a gorgeous Christian Louboutin shoes.

Expressing her enthusiasm, she shared her excitement about the first look. Sharing the images on her wall, she wrote, I didn’t come this far to only come this far. #YesICannes. Ready to take on the @festivaldecannes experience. Join me on this glamorous little journey #StayTuned #Cannes2023 #GreyGoose #ViveLeVoyage @greygoose @fetch_india #Collab.

A wide range of brand-new films from all over the world are presented at the Cannes International Film Festival, which takes place every year in Cannes, France. At this famous event, a host of well-known superstars from the international entertainment business will walk the red carpet. Cannes 2023 is slated to be open till May 27.