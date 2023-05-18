CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Cannes 2023 LIVEHoroscope TodayDiana PentyGunnet MongaAlessandra Ambrosio
Home » Lifestyle » Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur's Desi Girl Vibe is Everything; Sparkles in a Saree Gown
1-MIN READ

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur's Desi Girl Vibe is Everything; Sparkles in a Saree Gown

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 14:41 IST

Mumbai, India

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur

We are definitely enamoured with Mrunal Thakur's amazing look in a stunning saree gown and bralette from her India Pavilion look at the 76th Cannes Film Festival

At the Cannes Film Festival, Mrunal Thakur’s outings were highly anticipated by fans, and she hasn’t let them down. At the India Pavilion event, Mrunal looked stunning in her custom-made beaded and embroidered saree from Falguni and Shane Peacock, Jimmy Choo shoes and Outhouse Jewellery earrings. She was the epitome of the ‘Desi Girl’ look.

Check out her post here-

Sharing the look with the world, Mrunl wrote, ‘Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the #DesiGirl I am.’

Mrunal has once again dazzled us with how elegantly her hair and makeup complete the entire ensemble. She wore only a set of long silver earrings from Out House Jewellery and Jimmy Choo shoes, keeping her bling very simple.

Preview

Mrunal completed this glamorous look with glossy makeup that was lovely and shiny, well-defined eyes, a hint of shimmery eye shadow and dark, black eyeliner. It’s safe to say that Mrunal is fully winning and slaying it at the Cannes in her debut year with the nude lipstick and hair left open in great texture.

Preview

While getting ready earlier in the day, Mrunal gave her followers a sneak peek at her second look. She appeared in front of a mirror for the video while getting her hair and makeup done, and she still looks stunning as ever.

top videos

    Ever since Mrunal shared her first casual OOTD outfit from her red carpet appearance on social media yesterday evening, the Internet has been going crazy.

    Tags:
    1. Cannes 2023
    2. cannes film festival
    3. fashion
    4. Mrunal Thakur
    5. Mrunal Thakur Instagram
    6. Mrunal Thakur pictures
    7. Mrunal Thakur style
    first published:May 18, 2023, 13:52 IST
    last updated:May 18, 2023, 14:41 IST