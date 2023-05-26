Cannes 2023: Natasha Poonawalla Looks HOT in Stunning Silver Slip Gown, See Photos

Natasha Poonawalla, a prominent entrepreneur and socialite renowned for her exquisite style and significant presence at high-profile events, recently shared a series of breath-taking photos, showcasing her impeccable style while relaxing on a luxurious yacht. She eloquently captured the essence of her experience with a caption saying, “A breath of fresh air… immensely grateful.”



Natasha’s Instagram post was incredibly well-received by her followers, including supermodel Gigi Hadid, who affectionately commented, “Love you!!!”

Natasha wore a stunning silver slip gown from the famed Italian fashion house, Gucci. Her silhouette was well accentuated by the dress’ spaghetti straps, deep cowl neckline and backless style.



The dress featured a daring thigh-high split in the front, which added an additional touch of appeal. It was embellished with reflective sequin accents and a captivating see-through tulle overlay. Natasha adorned her look with eye-catching jewels, such as a diamond necklace, matching earrings and strappy high heels that complemented her dress.



Natasha’s outfit included a fanciful silver clutch in the form of a hand making the victory sign. The attention to detail didn’t stop there, as she showcased chrome nails and a carefully curated makeup look. Natasha opted for silver eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and mascara to draw attention to her eyes, with side-parted wavy locks which were cascading effortlessly. She looked luminous and gorgeous thanks to her feathered brows, glowing highlighter, rouged cheeks, and glossy rose-pink lip colour.



The fashionista posted captivating images from her time in the French Riviera, where she had previously attended the 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023. In a dazzling display of elegance and style, Natasha Poonawalla turned heads at the prestigious event.



Natasha’s appearance on the red carpet alongside British Vogue Editor Edward Enninful was among the highlights of her time in Cannes. As they entered the glitzy event, the pair exuded elegance and sophistication. Natasha was also seen interacting with Hollywood A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire.



Natasha continues to create waves in the business and fashion worlds, and many people find inspiration in her exquisite sense of style and natural ability to command attention on a global platform.

