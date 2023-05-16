Cannes 2023: Niharika NM Will Attend the Cannes for a Second Year in a Row and Walk a Number of Red Carpets

Niharika NM has paved her path to become one of India’s top trending content creators, whether it was through working with A-list celebrities, appearing on billboards or walking the runway. Niharika NM, a developer of digital content, will attend the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for the second year in a row, adding to her long list of accomplishments.

Niharika NM intends to display her high-octane design prowess at the film festival this year after taking home the prize for Youth Icon- Entertainer of the Year at the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards (WIBA) at Cannes 2022. The artist will only wear outfits produced by one of India’s top fashion designers, whose Oscars 2023 attire caused quite a stir. Additionally, renowned fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania will style the inventor once more for a red carpet appearance after dressing Niharika for her ‘Koffee With Karan’ debut.

Niharika will be spotted at several red carpet events wearing the ace designer’s inspiring creations, which are in line with the creator’s intent. Niharika will be one of the few Indian content producers to walk the red carpets in the French Riviera, among stars like Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chillar, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Vijay Varma, among others.

Commenting on being a part of the Cannes Film Festival for the second time, Niharika NM said, “The first time I went to the Cannes Film Festival, it was a surreal feeling. It was almost like I was dreaming. However, this year makes me believe that I must be doing something right with my work that’s been acknowledged twice in a row. It is a big opportunity for me and also adds the responsibility to keep up the good work so that I get more chances to represent my country at a global level. I am grateful to the film festival organisers and I hope to be a part of it for the years to come.”

By opening the show and walking the runway for designer Sameer Madan at Lakme Fashion Week in 2023, Niharika effortlessly combined being an entertainment producer with also being a fashion star, enthralling the crowd and solidifying her strong standing in the fashion industry. The reach of Niharika’s impact on the fashion world is extensive. She has collaborated with renowned designers Manish Malhotra, Punit Balana, Gaurav Gupta, and Shantnu & Nikhil, as well as attended their studio debuts and fashion shows. Niharika has worked with some of the biggest names in the global entertainment industry thanks to her outstanding work in the digital sector, including Natalie Portman, Rocking Star Yash, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Vijay Devarakonda, Aamir Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor.