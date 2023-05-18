Cannes 2023: Niharika NM Will Surely Turn Heads This Year at the French Riviera | Exclusive

Niharika NM is no stranger to the Social Media world, and now, she has forayed into the fashion world, too! The global influencer will be seen walking the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival for the second time this year. Niharika is as excited and nervous as she was last year, when she made her debut at the famed event at the French Riviera. “Finally going to Cannes, again! I am so excited,” says an elated Niharika.

Though the excitement levels are skyrocketing, Niharika is equally nervous about the whole walk at the red carpet. “I am very nervous. I think, my perpetual state of being is nervousness, but I am excited more than nervous [this time],” shares Niharika. So, how different is it going to be this time? “Last year, it was just me and one another person from the organisation that took us, but this year, I get to bring two people from my team. We are doing more than just one look, and I will get the whole red carpet experience. I will be a red carpet guest,” shares Niharika, who has recently shifted back to Mumbai.

Niharika will be seen in almost six to eight outfits this time, but she chooses to be tight-lipped about the designer. “I am exclusively wearing just one designer for all of my looks at Cannes. He is an Indian designer and you’ll see it at the red carpet. And Anaita Shroff is styling me,” she adds. This time, Niharika will also have the company of other influencers such as Ranveer Allahbadia and Ruhee Dosani, who are making their debut at Cannes. Besides, Masoom Minawala and Dolly Singh will also be seen at the festival.

The global influencer has always treated her audiences with some really pretty images, and we definitely are in love with Niharika’s fashion sense. What we clearly understand from her outfits are that she is someone who enjoys, loves and feels comfortable in black. However, she has some surprises in store for her audience at Cannes. “Barely any of my outfits for Cannes are black. They are all very colourful. I don’t know what to do with myself (laughs),” she concludes.