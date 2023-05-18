Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan Channels Her Inner Sharmila Tagore in the Latest Cannes Look; Check Out

Cannes 2023: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently went to the esteemed Cannes Film Festival 2023 and expressed her pride at being an Indian on such a large international stage. She asserted that films and art have the capacity to cross barriers.

The actress had previously worn two outfits that were praised by the fashion police, but it was her third look that captured the Internet’s attention. At the French festival, she wore a white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari. Some fans even made the comparison that the star reminded them of her grandmother, iconic performer Sharmila Tagore, who is renowned for her regal appearances in Indian attire.

A few stray hairs fell to either side of Sara’s face from her bun of pulled-back hair. She added a gorgeous black and white neckpiece and a pair of white pearl earrings to complete her look. Netizens found a similar looking image of Sara’s Nani ma, Sharmila Tagore and drew resemblance between the two images.

Sharing one such post on her Instagram story, Khan wrote, ‘Epitome of Beauty and Grace- my lovely Badi Amma. Even the suggestion of this resemblance is beyond flattering 😍😍😍.’

Sara Ali Khan said during her speech at the India Pavilion, “We should be proud and even more vocal of the culture that we have and that we should be able to bring to the rest of the world. I think cinema and art transcends language, regions and nationalities. I think we should come together and while we are here at a global stage representing our country, we should continue to not forget who we are so that we can remain organic in the content that we create because I think that’s exactly what resonates with the rest of the world.”

Sara Ali Khan drew attention at both Cannes and the party she attended. She walked the red carpet with celebrities like Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Uma Thurman, and Elle Fanning before the 2023 Cannes opening film, “Jeanne du Barry," starring Johnny Depp.

On the work front, the actress is occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke’ in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she is involved in the films ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’