Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan Looks Incredibly Regal in THIS Black Dress With a Heart-Shaped Bodice; PICS

Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan wore a more casual look to the opening night party after making her red carpet debut at Cannes in an Abu-Sandeep lehenga. Her outfit of the night consisted of a Moschino heart-shaped bodiced black and gold ensemble that was accessorised with a black and gold purse. Sara finished off her appearance with simple makeup and sleek hair. Sara Ali Khan made her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, where she not only walked the red carpet but also adorned the opening ceremony and the premiere of the Johnny Depp-starring movie Jeanne Du Barry.

Check out her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sharing a series of images from the opening night party, Sara quoted Lt. William Arthur Sirmon and wrote, ‘France is to me the heroine in the romance of all the nations of all time.’

Sara chose to wear only a pair of large black earrings and no other jewellery for the party night. With a hint of gold and shimmer on her cheeks and very well defined, mascara-coated eyes, her hair and makeup were also flawless. She had perfectly layered hair that was pin-tucked on one side and left open on the other. The adorable heart-shaped bag she was carrying truly made her outfit come together. The purse was exquisitely embellished in black and gold, and it perfectly completed her ensemble.

Khan wore an exquisitely embroidered lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for her red carpet debut at Cannes. She completed her outfit with large earrings and a veil pinned to her hair.

top videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Anushka Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Mrunal Thakur’s debut performances are anticipated at the Cannes Film Festival this year. One of the four Indian films scheduled to be exhibited at Cannes is Sunny Leone’s “Kennedy," which she starred in. Sunny Leone will be joining them. These accomplished individuals are ready to leave their imprint on the esteemed festival through their participation and contributions to the film industry.