Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan Makes Her Royal Debut in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture | Exclusive

Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan made her Cannes red carpet debut in an exquisite hand-embroidered multi-panel skirt designed by renowned couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Making a royal statement on the iconic stairs, Sara celebrated India and its crafts at the opening ceremony of the 76th Cannes Film Festival. A perfect look for a royal star, the intricate shadow work embroidery, adorning each unique panel, showcased a mesmerising calendar of designs from the renowned couture house of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Known for their Indian craftsmanship and intricate threadwork, the details added a touch of glamour to her ethereal look. Sara’s ensemble is a masterpiece of craftsmanship, with a resplendent blouse adorned in crystals, pearls, and resham work.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla have celebrated the double drape in their designs and it has become a part of their signature styles. Adding to the allure, the ensemble featured two drapes in tulle including an enchanting one-shoulder drape and a long head veil. Both drapes boast the finest shadow work, with the head veil embellished with tiny shadow dots and intricate borders.

Sara looked resplendent as she walked the red carpet like a true royal and celebrated her ‘Indianness’ on Day 1 of the festival. Before stepping on the red carpet, Sara spoke to Brut and shared how proud she is to celebrate India and crafts at Cannes. She also went on to complement the designer duo Abu and Sandeep for designing the ensemble which is fresh, modern and traditional.

The 76th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on a fashionable note with celebrities such as Johnny Deep, Uma Thurman, Esha Gupta, Catherine Zeta Jones, Michael Douglas, Fan BingBing, Helen Mirren, Naomi Campbell among others attend the screening of the opening film Jeanne du Barry on Day 1.

The film festival which will be on till May 27, will see an array of celebrities gracing the red carpet. From India, actors including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone, Mrunal Thakur, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manushi Chillar, Diana Penty and Vijay Varma among others, will grace the Cannes Film Festival with their unique style quotient.