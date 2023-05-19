Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan Slays in a White Jumpsuit and Embellished Cape Jacket

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sara Ali Khan served another high octane fashion look. For the third day of her Cannes debut, she chose a ivory jumpsuit with an embellished cape.

    On the second day of the Cannes Film Festival, Sara Ali Khan made an appearance on the stage and took the opportunity to address the audience. During the daytime event, the actress opted for an elegant and minimalistic style, wearing a pristine white sleeveless jumpsuit that fit her perfectly. To enhance her outfit, she gracefully draped a structured cape-jacket over her shoulders, adorned with delicate bejeweled embroidery. Sara completed her understated look with a touch of rose-tinted lipstick and a sleek middle-parted ponytail, adding to her overall sophistication.

