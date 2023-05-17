Cannes 2023: Sara Embraces Indian Heritage; Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Say 'Channeled the Inner Princess in Sara'

Cannes 2023: In a stunning hand-embroidered multi-panel skirt created by famous designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Sara Ali Khan made her red carpet debut at Cannes. Sara praised India and the Indian craft at the 76th Cannes Film Festival’s opening ceremony by making a grand entrance up the famous stage. The elaborate shadow work embroidery, embellishing each individual panel, displayed a captivating calendar of patterns from the renowned couture house of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, making it the ideal outfit for a royal figure.

The accents, renowned for their Indian craftsmanship and dexterous threadwork, gave her ethereal appearance a dash of glitz. Sara’s outfit is a work of art, with a stunning top embellished with crystals, pearls, and resham work.

Sara honoured her “Indianness" on Day 1 of the festival and looked stunning as she walked the red carpet like a true royal. Sara told Brut that she was honoured to represent India and crafts in Cannes before entering the red carpet. She continued by thanking Abu and Sandeep, a designer duo, for creating a unique, traditional, and modern ensemble.

Meanwhile, speaking on the process of creating this stupendous outfit for Sara, designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla said, “We channeled the inner princess in Sara, aiming to create a traditional yet ethereal look for her debut at Cannes. Sara has always embraced her Indian heritage, and we wanted to highlight that through her appearance. The 12-panel intricately embroidered skirt, with the two drapes she wore, reflected the attention to detail. The embroidery work on the outfit was exceptionally elaborate and a great representation of our rich history of Indian craftsmanship. The head veil trail was the final flourish to make a grand entry onto the red carpet. We wanted her to showcase India, classic #abujanisandeepkhosla.”

Anushka Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Mrunal Thakur’s debut performances are anticipated at the Cannes Film Festival this year. One of the four Indian films scheduled to be exhibited at Cannes is Sunny Leone’s “Kennedy," which she starred in. Sunny Leone will be joining them. These accomplished individuals are ready to leave their imprint on the esteemed festival through their participation and contributions to the film industry.