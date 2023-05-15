Cannes 2023: Shannon Kumar Sanu To Make Her Grand Cannes Debut 

Shannon Kumar Sanu who adjourned her career as a singer in 2018 with Poo Bear adding acting feather in 2020 with The Big Feed in Hollywood and an anti bullying song, “Give Me Your Hand”with David Arquette, Ed Westwick, Brittany Snow that has received love from a global audience. Her talent was noticed by Hollywood even before Bollywood. Shannon is all set to achieve another milestone by making her grand debut at Cannes.

Speaking more about her Cannes debut, Shannon says, “This honestly feels surreal. I am glad to get this opportunity. I’ve worked hard to make a tiny place in the big industry for myself and I see it as my beginning. I am so grateful and humbled, by God’s grace many more to come."

The 76th edition will be held from May 16 to May 27 in France. She will be joining actress Anushka Sharma at the prestigious celebration.

Several Bollywood personalities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore, and Deepika Padukone, among others, have been part of the jury for the French festival.