Cannes 2023: These Indians Set to Make their Debut at the Prestigious Film Festival

76th Festival de Cannes is scheduled to take place from May 16 to May 27. This prestigious event will witness the debut of several Indian talents, adding to the diverse representation on the international stage. The presence of these Indian faces at Cannes signifies the growing recognition and influence of Indian cinema globally. As these newcomers step onto the Cannes red carpet, they will contribute to the richness and cultural exchange that the festival is known for. Audiences eagerly await the fresh perspectives and talents that these Indian debutants will bring to the festival.