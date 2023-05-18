CHANGE LANGUAGE
Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela Looks Radiant In Orange; Blows Kisses On The Red Carpet

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 13:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Urvashi looked straight out a fairytale in this orange gown. (Images: Instagram)

Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela's day 2 appearance involved a lot of glitz and glam, here is all that you need to know about the look-

Cannes 2023: Dressed in an exquisite orange ruffled gown, Urvashi Rautela exuded elegance and radiance like never before. The ensemble showcased a jewelled bodice with a mesmerizing halter-style neckline, perfectly accentuating her graceful frame. The corset-like structure added an element of allure, creating a captivating silhouette that left onlookers in awe.

The intricate details of the gown continued to impress as the eye-catching ruffled skirt cascaded down, effortlessly flowing into a magnificent train at the back. Urvashi’s choice of this creation demonstrated her out-of-the-box fashion sense and daring style, making her a standout presence at the illustrious event.

Check out the look-

As she gracefully walked the red carpet, Urvashi charmed the crowd with her infectious smile and vibrant energy. Blowing kisses to the paparazzi, she showcased her charismatic persona, capturing the hearts of everyone present at the event. Her red embellished mini bag added a delightful touch, complementing the ensemble and elevating the overall look to new heights of glamour.

In the meantime, her ensemble from Day 1 is still being talked about. She made an appearance at the event adorned in a  pink tulle gown. The ethereal creation boasted multiple layers of exquisite flowery frills, exuding a sense of whimsical romance and captivating everyone’s attention. To complement the ensemble, Urvashi added a statement neckpiece, featuring two interwoven alligators, an accessory that is truly the hot topic at the moment. In case you missed out on the look, check it out-

The actress took to her social media to even address the controversy surrounding her neckpiece.

    She went ahead and wrote- “To all members of media, I have sentiments attached with my high-jewelled crocodile masterpiece necklace." One thing is for sure, as the Cannes Film Festival continues to unfold, Urvashi Rautela’s fashion choices will undoubtedly remain in the spotlight.

