Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela’s Pink Tulle Gown Adds a Splash of Colour, but Her Alligator Neckpiece Gets All the Attention

From May 16 through May 27, the 76th Cannes Film Festival will be held at Cannes’ Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. Celebrities from the international entertainment business gather, as they do each year. Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela graced the coveted red carpet at the 76th Film Festival this year, following Esha Gupta and Sara Ali Khan.

Decoding Urvashi Rautela’s look at the 76th Cannes Film Festival:

She was one of many Indian celebrities that arrived in Cannes on Day 1 and walked the red carpet for the second time at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. Jeanne du Barry, a movie starring Johnny Depp, had its premiere on May 16 to kick off the festival.

Urvashi dressed for the event in an extravagant pink tulle gown with multiple layers of flowery frills. adding a striking neckpiece with two interwoven alligators to finish off her ensemble. With a high, tidy hairdo and matching hoops, the actress enhanced the entire ensemble.

For those who are unaware, the Parveen Babi biography will apparently be presented at the 76th Cannes Film Festival by the former Indian Miss Diva. Urvashi will participate in a photocall launch event where she will have a chance to portray her role. It will provide a sneak preview of what to expect from the eagerly awaited movie.

Regarding Cannes, the 76th Cannes Film Festival has kickstarted on May 16th 2023. The prestigious film festival celebrates global cinematic achievements. This year, a lot of Indian celebrities, like Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Manushai Chillar, and others, are debuting.