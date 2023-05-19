CHANGE LANGUAGE
Cannes 2023: Vijay Varma Is A Vision In White As He Poses By The French Riviera

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 11:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Vijay's incessant love for all-white outfits was well reflecting in this particular sartorial choice of his. (Images: Instagram)

Cannes 2023: Always take styling cues from Vijay Varma who undoubtedly aced it as Anamika Khanna's muse at the film festival and simply looked dapper

Cannes 2023: Vijay Varma continues to captivate with his sartorial choices, always pushing boundaries and embracing experimentation in his style. Once again, Vijay left no stone unturned as he raised the fashion bar to unprecedented heights, donning an exquisite creation by the renowned designer, Anamika Khanna at the International film festival. His recent appearance showcased a perfect amalgamation of quirkiness, fun, and undeniable chicness.

In the awe-inspiring Anamika Khanna couture ensemble, styled by ace celebrity stylist Vrinda Narang, Vijay exuded an unparalleled vibe that left onlookers absolutely spellbound. The attire showcased his fearless attitude towards fashion and his unwavering desire to explore uncharted territories. The unique combination of elements in his ensemble seamlessly came together, creating a harmonious blend of elegance and individuality.

Breaking the monotony of the ensemble, intricate prints adorned the sides of Vijay’s trousers, injecting a rather delightful burst of visual interest. The juxtaposition of these prints against the pristine white fabric added an intriguing dimension to the overall look. This masterful touch showcased Vijay’s keen eye for detail and his ability to effortlessly balance eccentricity with sophistication.

    The addition of light-yellow shades to the ensemble elevated its appeal, exuding an undeniable oomph factor. The vibrant hue complemented Vijay’s charismatic persona, radiating an aura of confidence and panache. It effortlessly accentuated his features, making him a sight to behold on the fashion landscape.

    Vijay’s choice to adorn himself in Anamika Khanna’s couture proved to be a stroke of brilliance. His impeccable fashion sense and willingness to embrace uniqueness have once again set him apart as a trendsetter in the industry. His fearless and experimental approach to fashion continues to captivate the imagination of fashion enthusiasts.

