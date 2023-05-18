Cannes 2023: Want To Know How Sara Ali Khan's Sexy Saree Was Draped? See Video

Cannes 2023: On the second day of the international film festival, Sara Ali Khan embodied the essence of the Cannes Red Carpet, effortlessly capturing the hearts of onlookers and cementing her status as a fashion icon. Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s couture masterpiece draped on Sara celebrated the harmonious union of classic elegance and contemporary allure, leaving an indelible impression on the international fashion stage.

As Sara graced the Cannes 2023 Red Carpet in this monochrome marvel, she exuded a magnetic aura that transcends boundaries and captivated the world. Her ethereal beauty and sartorial prowess continue to inspire and enchant, solidifying her place among the elite in the realm of global fashion. Check out her pictures right here-

However, while a lot is being spoken about her ensemble, one must take a moment to sit back and appreciate the wonderful draping that was done on the outfit. Before, we tell you about the magician behind this gorgeous draping, here is a behind-the-scenes video that you must watch-

Dolly Jain is the magician who cast a beautiful spell on Sara’s attire that was custom-made by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and made it look phenomenally gracious. Dolly took to her social media account and penned a small note that went as the caption for the video, it said, “Dripping in couture and soaked in glamour, this outfit is a showstopper! Radiating confidence and beauty, it’s impossible not to steal the spotlight on the Cannes red carpet."

Over the last couple of years, Dolly has become a favourite for all Bollywood celebrities, especially the divas of B-town. From Deepika Padukone to Neetu Kapoor, this saree-draping artist has helped out all our favourites and her work is unquestionably out of the world.