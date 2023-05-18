CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Lifestyle » Cannes LIVE UPDATES: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Receive Warm Welcome; Sara Ali Khan Dazzles In Sexy Bralette And Skirt

Live now

Cannes Film Festival LIVE UPDATES: Aishwayra Rai Bachchan likely to make her red carpet appearance today; Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur ace the fashion game

Curated By: Nishad Thaivalappil

News18.com

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 13:32 IST

Cannes

Cannes Film Festival LIVE UPDATES: Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mrunal Thakur (Images: Instagram; Viral Bhayani)

Cannes Film Festival LIVE UPDATES: The 76th Cannes Film Festival is underway at the French Riviera, and a number of Indian celebrities are in France to attend the prestigious film festival. In the last couple of days of the event, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar, Urvashi Rautela and Esha Gupta made their red carpet appearance at Cannes 2023. Besides, we got glimpses of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Aaradhya, and Mrunal Thakur shared some smoking hot pictures in black from the French Riviera.

As we look forward to Day 3 of the Cannes Film Festival, it is reported that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be making her red carpet Read More

May 18, 2023 13:32 IST

Cannes Live Update: Mrunal Thakur sizzles in a embellished shimmery saree gown with a sexy bralette

Mrunal Thakur is surely turning heads with her fashion. The actor took to Instagram to share images in an embellished shimmery saree gown with a sexy bralette designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.

 

May 18, 2023 13:21 IST

Cannes Live Update: Mrunal Thakur gives a sneak peek into her Cannes Avatar

Mrunal Thakur has been making headlines ever since she dropped a photo in a Hot black outfit, yesterday, from the French Riviera. She has now took to Instagram to give us a glimpse of her look at the red carpet, today, at Cannes 2023.

Cannes Live Update: Mrunal Thakur gives a sneak peek into her Cannes Avatar
Mrunal Thakur shared a sneak peek on her Instagram Story (Image: Instagram)
May 18, 2023 13:11 IST

Cannes Live Updates: The opening ceremony of India Pavilion on Day 2 of Cannes 2023

Day 2 at Cannes Film Festival saw the opening of Indian Pavilion headed by L Murugan, MoS Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India. Oscar-winner Guneet Monga, along with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and actors Vijay Varma and Sara Ali Khan were all seen at the opening ceremony of the Indian Pavilion at Cannes 2023.

 

May 18, 2023 12:54 IST

Cannes Live Update: The schedule for Day 3 at Cannes Film Festival is out! Watch here!

This is what is in store for Day 3 at Cannes Film Festival. Watch out for these screenings and red carpet moments!

appearance today. Stay tuned for further updates from Cannes 2023.

Latest News