Cannes LIVE UPDATES: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Receive Warm Welcome; Sara Ali Khan Dazzles In Sexy Bralette And Skirt

Curated By: Nishad Thaivalappil
Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 13:32 IST
Cannes
Cannes Film Festival LIVE UPDATES: The 76th Cannes Film Festival is underway at the French Riviera, and a number of Indian celebrities are in France to attend the prestigious film festival. In the last couple of days of the event, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar, Urvashi Rautela and Esha Gupta made their red carpet appearance at Cannes 2023. Besides, we got glimpses of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Aaradhya, and Mrunal Thakur shared some smoking hot pictures in black from the French Riviera.
As we look forward to Day 3 of the Cannes Film Festival, it is reported that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be making her red carpet Read More
Mrunal Thakur is surely turning heads with her fashion. The actor took to Instagram to share images in an embellished shimmery saree gown with a sexy bralette designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.
Mrunal Thakur has been making headlines ever since she dropped a photo in a Hot black outfit, yesterday, from the French Riviera. She has now took to Instagram to give us a glimpse of her look at the red carpet, today, at Cannes 2023.
Day 2 at Cannes Film Festival saw the opening of Indian Pavilion headed by L Murugan, MoS Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India. Oscar-winner Guneet Monga, along with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and actors Vijay Varma and Sara Ali Khan were all seen at the opening ceremony of the Indian Pavilion at Cannes 2023.
The curtains have risen and the India Pavilion at #Cannes2023 is officially inaugurated! 🎉 Step into a realm of artistic marvels, where creativity knows no bounds.Don’t miss out on these unforgettable glimpses! #IndiaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/ammWGRx5gc
— NFDC India (@nfdcindia) May 17, 2023
This is what is in store for Day 3 at Cannes Film Festival. Watch out for these screenings and red carpet moments!
🎬 Cannes, Jour 3 ! Découvrez les avant-premières du jour en sélection à #Cannes2023 ! ► https://t.co/CNYZLMiw8q–🎬 Cannes, Day 3 ! Discover the day’s previews in selection at #Cannes2023! ► https://t.co/7Ax121pVmi pic.twitter.com/VwMoAd1IXW
— Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 18, 2023