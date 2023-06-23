Can't Decide What To Eat For Breakfast? Try These 7 Nutritious Meals

What to eat for breakfast is a common dilemma many face each morning. Anshula Kapoor, sister of Arjun Kapoor, is no exception. With a relentless commitment to her health, diet, and fitness, Anshula recently shared her breakfast experiences from the past week in an insightful vlog titled ‘7 Day 7 Breakfasts’ on her Instagram handle. Through her video, she delved into her journey of experimenting with a variety of breakfast ideas, aiming to strike a harmonious balance between nourishment and flavor.

She wrote, “I love my eggs, but with the help of my nutritionist, I’ve been experimenting with a lot more breakfast ideas this year. So here’s a complete breakdown of what I’ve had every morning over the last 7 days.”

Here’s what Anshula Kapoor ate throughout the week for breakfast:

Day 1

Overnight Oats: In a glass, add 2 tbsp of oats, 1 scoop of protein powder, 1 tsp of flax seeds, 1 tsp of sunflower seeds, 1 tsp of pomegranate seeds, 5 almonds, 5 walnuts, 1 tsp of lactose-free milk, a dash of cinnamon, and assorted berries. Mix well, cover, and refrigerate overnight. Enjoy in the morning, adding a dash of milk to help mix it up if desired.

Day 2

Vegetable Omelette: Make a 2-egg white omelette filled with spinach, green and yellow capsicum, basil, mushroom, onions, and tomatoes. Pair it with a slice of toasted amaranth bread and black coffee.

Day 3

Besan Chila: Prepare a besan chila with turmeric, ginger, carrots, spinach, capsicum, onions, coriander, tomatoes, and green beans. Serve it with coriander and mint chutney, coconut water, and a handful of nuts.

Day 4

Fruit and Egg Combo: Have a plate of pomegranate, blueberries, and red grapes alongside a full egg on toasted amaranth bread. Enjoy it with a cup of coffee and some soaked almonds.

Day 5

Breakfast Taco: Try a breakfast taco made with amaranth and flax seed soft taco shells. Fill them with tofu scramble, mixed micro greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, avocado, capsicum, and top it with a mint and coriander sauce. Serve with soaked almonds on the side.

Day 6

Sunny Side Up with Vegetables: Prepare a sunny side up egg with a runny yolk and serve it on amaranth bread. Load it with diced vegetables of your choice.

Day 7

Cooked Protein Oats: Cook 3 tbsp oats with lactose-free milk and add blueberries, walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, collagen powder, and chocolate-flavored protein powder. You can have the oats warm or cold. If desired, add honey, maple syrup, or a sweetener of your choice for extra sweetness.

Anshula said though the diet might vary as an individual, it is advisable for everyone to consult a nutritionist first to determine their personal meal requirements.