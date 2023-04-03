Cardio to Aqua Aerobics: 7 Workouts To Try If You Suffer From PCOS

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder suffered by many women causes irregular periods, excess facial hair, acne, weight gain, and even hair loss. All of these symptoms nearly become confusing to treat when there are so many diversified opinions about what is right and wrong. If you have been diagnosed with the condition, you must have heard that exercising regularly can help considerably to manage the symptoms.

It is important to know that only exercising isn’t a one-fit fix for PCOS. But working out only serves as a tool to live a healthy life and to manage contributing factors like obesity and a sedentary lifestyle. Even moderate exercises for about 30 minutes can work wonders to reduce insulin resistance, which affects the body’s ability to use blood sugar for energy. Here are a few exercises that can help you with PCOS.

Cardio

Performing cardio exercises like running, cycling, or trekking can enhance brain function, help in weight management, and control blood sugar and cholesterol levels. A workout routine that increases heart rate also tends to rejuvenate mood, manage stress, and anxiety and improve the frequency of menstrual cycles and ovulation. Cardio increases the body’s sensitivity to insulin and even doing it 30 minutes per day can keep a person at bay from contracting cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes. Strength training

Strength training increases skeletal muscles thereby enhancing the body’s ability to manage glucose. This lowers the androgen level, the hormone that affects the reproductive system of women. Moreover, strength training helps in burning calories which enhances weight management by promoting healthy muscles and weight. Yoga

Yoga entails concentration on the body’s stretching and balance through moderate movements. Stress and anxiety can deteriorate physical and mental health but yoga is a type of mind-body routine that helps in recovering from PCOS effectively. Core Strength

Core exercises induce endurance in the pelvis, legs, and upper abdomen as well as improve your posture by supporting the spine. It can help regulate frequent pain in the lower back that can lead to complications to your PCOS diagnosis. HIIT

High-intensity interval training is a vigorous mixture of intense workouts with rest intervals. It is said to be an efficient way to maintain a healthy heart and weight while also improving the body’s insulin resistance factor. Aqua Aerobics or Zumba

Aqua aerobics, Zumba or even swimming are light and fun exercises that have risen to prominence in the recent past. It helps women suffering from PCOS cut down on unnecessary weight without having to carry out vigorous workouts. Walking

Feeling overwhelmed with the variety of options, start simple. Just go for 30 minutes walk every day and then progress toward inculcating other exercises.

