Cashew-shaped Jackfruit In Uttara Kannada Becomes A Major Tourist Attraction

Nature is a mystery and sometimes we stumble upon such strange phenomena that leave us completely flabbergasted. And even after all the scientific developments, researchers have still not been able to unravel all the secrets that nature possesses. Certain elements are still shrouded in obscurity. For example, a UNESCO report states that only 5 per cent of the ocean has been explored so far. Additionally, what lies deep inside the dense and thick Amazon rainforest is still a big question mark. Walking along similar lines, a cashew-shaped jackfruit, grown in Uttara Kannda’s Ankola, has taken the residents by surprise.

The peculiar cashew-shaped jackfruit was sown in the backyard of Mahabaleshwar Bandikatte, a resident of Ankola. Tourists across India are flocking to the region to catch a glimpse of the strange fruit. Jackfruits originate in hot and humid tropical regions, majorly found in South America, Africa and Asia. It is a member of the same plant family as mulberries and figs. The stringy, yellowish flesh, found inside the coarse green exterior can be eaten raw or prepared into several tasty dishes.

But the one found in Mahabaleshwar’s garden is strikingly different from other jackfruits. Under the prickly green rind, there emerges a fruit-like structure, having an unmissable resemblance to a cashew. To be precise, the strange fruit can be termed a wonder of nature. In the past 70 years, this is the first time that the people of Uttara Kannada have witnessed such a bizarre occurrence.

The jackfruit tree has turned out to be a centre of attraction for many. Till now, there have been no reports of the fruit being an abnormal growth in the trees or not as people have not yet plucked the bean-shaped miraculous fruit and consumed it. There is an aura of mystery surrounding how these jackfruits would taste and whether they can be consumed in the first place. Mahabaleshwar has also not revealed if he plans on selling the fruits for profit.

Earlier, a Kerala farmer named Baby Abraham went viral after news of him growing a rare and wild fruit known as Mooti Pazham in the forests of Idduki reached the masses. They were red in colour and round in shape, having a distinguished sweet-but-sour taste.

