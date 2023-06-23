Cataracts Awareness Month 2023: Advancements In Cataract Surgeries Helping Patients

Cataract surgery has come a long way in recent years, with advancements in techniques and tools leading to improved outcomes and visual results.

Dr Vardhaman Kankariya, Asian Eye Hospital, Pune, says, “Over the years, cataract surgery has witnessed remarkable advancements, ranging from early large incision techniques to the current state-of-the-art micro phacoemulsification surgery. With incision sizes progressively reducing from 12 to 3 mm and even as small as 1.8 mm or less, cataract surgery has undergone a revolutionary transformation. It has shifted from being solely focused on vision recovery to becoming a refractive surgery, ushering in the era of refractive cataract surgery in which it is possible to remove spectacles along with cataracts together.”

One of the most significant changes has been the move towards smaller incisions. “In the past, cataract surgery required large incisions, which could lead to pain and a longer recovery time. However, the development of micro phacoemulsification surgery has made it possible to perform cataract surgery with incisions as small as 1.8 mm or less,” says Dr Shrutika Kankariya, Asian Eye Hospital, Pune. She shares how it has led to a number of benefits, including:

Reduced pain and discomfort Faster recovery time Less risk of infection Improved cosmetic results

Intraocular lenses (IOLs)

The introduction of premium intraocular lenses (IOLs), including toric IOLs, multifocal IOLs, and extended depth-of-focus IOLs, has enabled ophthalmologists to address the unique needs of individual patients. “The selection of lenses from these wide variety of options, is customised according to patient’s lifestyle and needs. Phacoemulsification has emerged as the prevailing technique worldwide, offering improved visual acuity and a lower risk of complications,” adds Dr Kankariya.

IOLs are the artificial lenses that are implanted during cataract surgery, and they can be customized to meet the individual needs of each patient. For example, toric IOLs can correct astigmatism, while multifocal IOLs can provide vision at multiple distances.

“The availability of premium IOLs has made it possible for cataract surgery to become a refractive surgery, meaning that it is now possible to remove spectacles along with cataracts together. This has been a major boon for patients who are tired of wearing glasses or contact lenses,” opines Dr Shrutika Kankariya.

In addition to smaller incisions and premium IOLs, other advancements in cataract surgery include:

The use of femtosecond lasers to create the initial incision and capsulotomy The use of computer-guided systems to improve the accuracy of surgery The development of new anesthesia techniques that make cataract surgery even more comfortable for patients

As a result of these advancements, cataract surgery has become a safe and effective procedure that can restore clear vision to patients of all ages.

However, patient expectations regarding the safety and precision of cataract surgery continue to rise. “This has paved the way for the introduction of newer technologies such as Zepto and femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery (FLACS), which has gained prominence in recent years. These technologies combine precision with reproducibility to replace manual procedures capsulorhexis. This innovative approach provides new alternatives for both patients and ophthalmologists and is increasingly utilized,” states Dr Vardhaman Kankariya.

Advantages Of New Advancements in Cataract surgeries

Kankariyas share how the continual progress in cataract surgery techniques and tools has brought forth several advantages, including: