Celeb-Approved Perky Prints That Are A Must Have This Season

Give your monsoon wardrobe a taste of perky prints. With fashion labels and designers experimenting with fun prints this season, you can include them in an array of colours and patterns.

From Deepika Padukone, Rasika Dugal to Janhvi Kapoor, every celebrity is putting their best print forward in their stylish looks. Opt for silhouettes such as co-ord sets, sarees, kaftans and dresses to celebrate your favourite print.

There’s a print for everyone. Let your prints shine this rainy season and don’t shy away from bold, edgy prints. For those who like to keep it subtle and classic, pick prints that celebrate your personal style.

Flower Power

Floral prints will always remain a favourite in Indian as well as Western silhouettes. You can never go wrong with flower motifs. Big or small, a floral print always finds its way into one’s wardrobe. Pick from a bouquet of floral prints that not only accentuate your outfit but also celebrates you and your personality. Actor Janhvi Kapoor makes a statement in a Magda Butrym ruched halter midi dress enhanced with floral prints. The blooms are strategically placed all over the silhouette making a serene pattern and a perfect look for Janhvi.

Animal Print

Animal prints don’t just have to be limited to animal skin-inspired patterns. You can use animal motifs and merge them with abstract art prints. These kinds of prints look fluid and chic and work wonders when printed on co-ord sets. Actor Deepika Padukone looked comfortably chic in a panther print co-ord set from the label Sil-Sila. The prints on this oversized shirt and cargo pants look like wearable art and are a perfect choice for a lazy Sunday brunch or dinner.

Nature at its Best

When flora and fauna come together you ought to witness magic. Prints celebrating nature and its elements in silhouettes are trendsetters. Actor Rasika Dugal exudes boss vibes in this nature-inspired printed ensemble designed by the label Torqadorn. Matching prints and placing them all over the ensemble is a daring move but it all depends on the person wearing it. Here Rasika looks cool and confident and carries off the print with Elan.

Paisley Print

A statement print like paisley holds a special place in traditional and contemporary silhouettes. Actor Bipasha Basu looks stunning in a handcrafted crepe kaftan with a paisley print designed by the label Limerick by Abirr n’ Nanki. Rich in heritage and culture, the paisley is a versatile print and blends perfectly with any pattern, colour or embroidery detail. Do give this print a try and see how it works wonders for your stylish outings.

Hand Block Print

The beauty of hand block print is that it is perfectly imperfect. Made with love, each print created on fabric is like a unique signature of every artisan. Actor Konkona Sensharma looks ethereal in a hand-block printed saree from the label Anavila. Sarees, kurtas and co-ord sets play the perfect canvas to celebrate the prints and bring them to life in varied colours and patterns.

Make prints a part of your fashion choices and celebrate them in unique silhouettes this season.