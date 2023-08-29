Celebrate National Sports Day With These Inspiring Sports Films And Docuseries

Entertainment and sports - are two things that Indians can’t get enough of. And what better than to enjoy the two together than with Netflix’s selection of gripping sports series! So this National Sports Day (29th August), gear up for a celebration of athleticism, inspiration and motivational tales with some of Netflix’s must watch sports line up. From thrilling action to heartwarming successes, there’s something for everyone.

’83 [Hindi]

Get ready for the excitement and emotion that defined a generation with a journey back in time. ‘83 is about India’s iconic victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup which celebrates the incredible story of India’s Cricket Team Captain Kapil Dev, taking cricket-crazy India to a whole new level. Relive the legendary moment that put India on the world stage and showcased sports leadership like never before.

Shabaash Mithu [Hindi]

A young girl in Hyderabad accidentally falls for cricket. As she journeys through her formative years, her challenges and triumphs shape her into a National Cricket Team Captain and one of the greatest women cricketers. Shabaash Mithu vividly brings the remarkable story of Captain Mithali Raj and her battle of being a woman in a male dominant sport. It’s a celebration of determination and breaking barriers that will leave you applauding!

Formula 1: Drive to Survive [English]

Formula 1 isn’t just about racing – it’s a whole lifestyle. Get up close and personal with the drivers, managers, and owners for the competition that isn’t just about winning, but the fierce fight to survive both on and off the track. This show spills the beans on the real deal - the battles for control, the shifts in teams after new owners step in, and the race to outshine rivals.

Quarterback [English]

Being a pro quarterback is quite possibly the toughest gig in football. If you’re a fan of American football, this eight part gripping docuseries is a must watch for you. From game-changing plays to personal struggles, this takes you from the front-row seat to behind the scenes, following the lives of these quarterback heroes as they lead their teams on and off the field.

Break Point [English]

You just cannot miss this 2023 released docu-drama if you are a tennis fan. Break Point takes you right into the lives of top tennis players. You will see them in action at tough Grand Slams and tournaments around the world. They are all chasing that one dream - winning big and becoming number one. Get a sneak peek into these players’ ups and downs - from facing career challenges to celebrating personal moments. It’s like getting a backstage pass to the exciting, pressure-packed world of the best tennis players out there.

Tour de France: Unchained [French]

Get ready to follow the cycling teams as they compete in the 109th edition of the grueling, month-long bike race, starting in Copenhagen, Denmark, and ending with the final stage on the Champs-Élysées, Paris. Tour de France: Unchained doesn’t just skim the surface, it dives deep into the lives of these teams, giving an inside scoop on specific riders’ journeys and what their teams are gunning for.

Full Swing [English]

An intense season of Full Swing shadows pro golfers, Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) Tour showdowns and a groundbreaking inclusion of all four major championships. It’s not just about the swings and putts, Full Swing provides a glimpse into these golfers’ lives – the stories behind the swings, the rivalries that fuel their fire, and a healthy dose of that gripping drama we all secretly crave for.

Nascar [English]

Announced this month, this docuseries tracks the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and championship race, giving you exclusive access to drivers and teams, bringing fans behind the scenes at and away from the track while exploring the physical and mental challenges of competing for a championship at the world’s highest level of stock car racing. So gear up and sit tight for the Netflix sports series that is set to premiere early 2024.