Celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2023 With These 5 Easy-to-Make Rakhis

RAKSHA BANDHAN 2023: The joyful celebration of Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates the cherished relationship between siblings, is almost here. While giving presents, ornate rakhis, and delicious sweets are part of the festival’s customs, recent years have seen a trend towards celebrations that are more environmentally friendly. Consider carving your own hand-carved rakhis this year, which are not only thoughtful and affordable but also help to preserve the environment.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Rakhi on August 30 or 31? Date, History, Rituals, and Shubh Muhurat to Tie it

Rakhis are now more than just a thread, they represent the intense love and care that siblings share. The widespread usage of non-biodegradable rakhis, however, has increased environmental contamination. Making your own rakhis is a pleasant alternative that supports both the preservation of nature and the spirit of the festival.

Rakhis come in a variety of designs that can be crafted at home, but we have compiled the most popular ones here exclusively for you to make your brother’s rakhi special. Here is a guide for making rakhi for your brother:

Silk Thread Rakhi

Twist the cotton and silk threads together for 10 to 15 turns around two fingers. After cutting the edges, tie a knot in the centre. To create a flower-like shape, spread the threads out. Tie a bead with the help of a cotton thread. Make a braid using cotton cut to the length you want. Sew this braid carefully at the centre of the rakhi tightly so that it does not fall off.

Resin Rakhi

To embrace the trend of resin art, make a wonderful homemade resin rakhi. A resin kit that includes resin, paper cups, ribbons, hardener, a rakhi mold, and old newspaper is all you need. Prepare a resin mixture in line with your design concept, pour it into the mold, and then add embellishments. Add a ribbon for a lovely finishing touch that will win your brother over after it has dried.

Thread Rakhi

It’s an easy design one can make at home with thread. By twisting these threads together make a braid. Put a knot on the ends of the thread. Your thread rakhi is ready!

Foam Rakhi

Cut both the foams in your desired shapes. Paste both of them together on top of each other. Paste the cartoon sticker on top of the Rakhi. Now with the help of the adhesive, paste the satin ribbon on the bottom of the Rakhi.

Quill Rakhi

With the help of a quilling kit in your preferred flavour, create paper quills in a variety of sizes and forms. Put a designer Kundan sticker stick in the middle of each quill. To give it the desired shape, use an adhesive to stick them together. Now, take a stained ribbon and paste Kundan or designer stones on it as well.