Celebrate The Mango Season At These 7 Restaurants In Mumbai

As summer approaches, there is one fruit that stands out above the rest - the juicy, sweet, and utterly delicious mango. Known as the king of fruits, this tropical delight boasts a unique flavor that is simply irresistible. Mango season is a time of year that foodies eagerly anticipate, and restaurants around the world are pulling out all the stops to celebrate its return in style.

Mango season is eagerly anticipated by foodies worldwide, and restaurants are gearing up to celebrate in style with innovative recipes and mouthwatering dishes. Let’s take a tour of the best restaurants that are featuring popular mango dishes, cocktails, and desserts that are a must-try for any mango lover.

The BlueBop Cafe, Khar

The BlueBop Cafe is a top-rated restaurant located in Mumbai. Recently, they have added some delectable mango recipes to their menu that truly do justice to the king of fruits. You simply must try their Creamy Mango Pops, Mango Danish, Mango Misu, Mango Tart, Spiced Mango Margarita, and Summer Flower Pot. Each dish is crafted with care and precision, using only the freshest and most flavorful ingredients. Whether you’re a die-hard mango fan or simply looking for a new culinary adventure, The BlueBop Cafe is the perfect destination. So why wait? Come and indulge in the sweet, juicy goodness of mango today! Shy, Chembur

Introducing Shy, the brand new experiential all-day cafe and bar located in the charming eastern neighborhood of Chembur. If you’re looking for a unique and unforgettable dining experience, Shy is the perfect destination to satisfy your appetite. To celebrate the arrival of mango season, Shy has crafted a delectable Mango Avocado Quinoa salad, featuring fresh Alphonso mango, guacamole, red quinoa, and a zesty lemon honey vinaigrette. For dessert, indulge in the Sea Salt Mango Chocolate Tart, a mouth-watering treat with gooey Callebaut-grade chocolate ganache and a soft crust tart. And let’s not forget about the drinks! Try the Mango Passion Delight, a refreshing blend of mango puree, passion fruit, and lime. For those who prefer a boozy twist, add some gin to create a delicious Mango Passion Cocktail.

Millo, Lower Parel

Millo is the ultimate destination for all your vegetarian cravings. With a touch of passion in every dish, Millo elevates cuisine to a whole new level. If you’re a mango lover, you simply cannot miss out on their latest mango-inspired dishes. One dish that you absolutely must try is the Healthy Ones, the perfect choice for those looking for a healthy yet satisfying meal. But that’s not all - Millo also offers a variety of mango-inspired desserts and cocktails. The Summer Seduction cocktail is a refreshing blend of vodka, gin, or tequila, basil, mango puree, lime juice, and pulp. And for those who can’t get enough of the sweet fruit, the Mango Freak cocktail is a must-try. Made with green raw mango syrup, mint, mango juice, lime juice, and mango chunks, it’s a deliciously fruity drink that’s perfect for any occasion. And if you’re looking for a sweet ending to your meal, don’t miss out on the Mango Cheesecake.

Bayroute, Juhu, Powai, BKC, Cuffe Parade & Lower Parel

Bayroute, the beloved Middle Eastern fine dining establishment in Mumbai, is giving diners a reason to celebrate the mango season with their delectable offerings. Indulge in the Mango Baked Yogurt, a creamy and tangy Alphonso-infused yogurt custard baked to perfection and topped with fresh mango slivers and pistachios. Or try the Mango Milk Cake, a traditional Arabic cake soaked in mango-flavored milk and adorned with dried mango pulp and whipped mascarpone cream. For a fruity twist on a classic dessert, savor the Mango Strawberry Pavlova, a Tahiti vanilla meringue filled with whipped mango cream and strawberry gel. And don’t miss the Alphonso K’Nafi Cheesecake, a heavenly combination of mango cheesecake and pistachio spheres, coated in angel hair kataifi, fried to a golden crisp, and drizzled with a cardamom mango sauce. Come and experience the taste of summer with Bayroute’s mango-inspired creations. Balmy, Breach Candy

Balmy, located in the charming Breach Candy neighborhood, is a café that will leave you in a state of pure bliss. With stunning designs and a delectable menu, it’s the perfect spot to indulge in some delicious treats. As the season of the king of fruits approaches, Balmy has curated a special menu featuring mango-infused dishes that are both healthy and delicious. One of the standout dishes on our menu is the Mango Quinoa Feta Salad. This delectable salad boasts a perfect blend of fresh mangoes, quinoa, feta cheese, pecan nuts, and lettuce, all seasoned to perfection. For those with a sweet tooth, we highly recommend the Mango Sticky Rice. This delightful dessert features soaked rice in sweet coconut cream, fresh alphonso mango, and toasted black sesame seeds. Last but certainly not least, the Mango Tres Leches is a must-try. This three-layered milk cake is topped with fresh cream and fresh alphonso mango, creating a heavenly combination of flavors. Indulge in the tropical flavors of these mango-inspired dishes and experience a culinary journey like no other. Donna Deli, Bandra

Donna Deli in Bandra is a destination that simply cannot be missed. Its unique concept and charming atmosphere make it a standout among the competition. To celebrate the return of the king of fruits, they have added a few mango-inspired dishes to their menu. These include the heavenly Baked Mango Cheesecake and the delectable Thai Sticky Rice with Mango. These dishes are sure to tantalize your taste buds and leave you wanting more. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience the magic of Donna Deli in Bandra.

The Sassy Spoon & The Sassy Teaspoon, Powai, Nariman Point, Bandra, Chembur & Juhu

If you’re on the hunt for a delectable dessert that will tantalize your taste buds, look no further than The Sassy Spoon and Sassy Teaspoon. One dessert that is an absolute must-try at the Sassy Teaspoon is the Baked Mango Cheesecake. Infused with the tropical flavour of mango and topped with a swirl of mango compote. For a twist on the classic, try the Classic Cheesecake with a Mango Swirl. The combination of tangy cheesecake and sweet mango is simply divine. If you’re in the mood for something light and fluffy, our Mango & Biscoff Mousse is a perfect choice. And if you’re a fan of cookies and ice cream, you won’t want to miss the Baked Mango Cheesecake with Cookie Crumbs and Vanilla Ice Cream at The Sassy Spoon. Last but not least, the Mango Malibu Tiramisu is a must-try for any coffee lover. It’s the perfect way to end any meal at The Sassy Spoon.

Do not miss out on the opportunity to enjoy the succulent sweetness of mango this summer. Visit these exceptional restaurants and treat yourself to a delightful culinary experience that you will never forget.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here