Celebrating Hariyali Teej, A Festival Of Love, Bond And Blessings

As the vibrant festival of Hariyali Teej approaches, anticipation and excitement fill the air. This year, the fasting for Hariyali Teej is scheduled for August 19, marking a special day of devotion, love, and cherished traditions. Rooted in cultural significance, this festival holds the power to strengthen the bonds of matrimony and inspire hope among unmarried women.

Hariyali Teej, also known as Shravani Teej, is celebrated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha of the Shravan month. A prominent occasion in North India, it sets the stage for women to express their devotion and deepen their relationships. The festival is not only about fasting; it’s about fostering love, trust, and mutual understanding between husbands and wives.

Unmarried girls, too, embrace the spirit of Hariyali Teej, fasting with the belief that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati will bless them with a life partner as devoted as Mahadev himself.

While it might be confused with Hartalika Teej, Hariyali Teej carries its distinct significance. The festival is often celebrated with zestful Teej fairs organized in various cities, bringing together communities to celebrate the occasion.

Traditionally, Hariyali Teej is a time of exchange and sharing. Daughters and daughters-in-law are presented with Sindhara, a traditional platter laden with delectable dishes like gujiya, ghevar, and fenny. However, one of the most endearing aspects is the exchange of “bayana." These are items that hold sacred value and are shared to enhance the relationship between a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law. The act is symbolic of fostering harmony, peace, and happiness within families.

The essence of Hariyali Teej is embedded in strengthening the marital bond and cultivating mutual respect and trust between spouses. Unmarried women observe a steadfast fast, praying for a life partner who embodies the qualities of Lord Shiva. Married women seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Parvati to safeguard their marital bliss. This auspicious day is also marked by vows to shun negativity, dishonesty, and misbehavior.

The legends behind Hariyali Teej add a mystical touch to its celebration. Gauri’s reunion with Shiva after rigorous penance in Virhagni is commemorated on this day. Rajputs in Rajasthan add a splash of red to the festivities, donning vibrant clothing that symbolizes love and passion.