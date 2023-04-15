Celebrity Handbag Trends: Explore The Latest Handbag Trends Favoured by Celebrities

Celebrities and their handbags are often a topic of fascination for fashion enthusiasts. Many celebrities are known for carrying designer handbags, such as the Birkin bag by Hermès or the Chanel 2.55. Celebrities often choose designer handbags for their high quality materials, craftsmanship, and status symbol. Some celebrities have even collaborated with designers to create their own handbag lines, such as Victoria Beckham and her eponymous fashion brand. Additionally, some celebrities have been known to use their handbags for philanthropic purposes, auctioning them off for charity. Overall, celebrities and their handbags can be a source of inspiration and aspiration for fashion lovers.

Ayush Tainwala, CEO, Bagzone Lifestyles Pvt Ltd, says, “Handbags have always been an essential part of a woman’s wardrobe, and celebrities have a significant influence on what trends are popular in the fashion industry. The influence of celebrity handbag trends on the fashion industry and consumers is significant. When a celebrity is spotted carrying a particular handbag, it often creates a surge in demand for that style. Brands that stay on top of the latest celebrity handbag trends can capitalize on this demand by creating their own versions of popular styles.”

Consumers also look to celebrities for fashion inspiration, and many will purchase handbags that they have seen their favorite celebrities carrying. By keeping up with the latest celebrity handbag trends, brands can appeal to these consumers and increase their sales.

“Celebrities have a significant impact on the industry, particularly when it comes to handbag trends. They are trendsetters, influencing the way we accessorize our outfits and inspiring the latest handbag styles. Celebrities have been setting the latest trends in handbags, including tote bags, office bags, sling bags, baguette bags, and laptop bags. These trends are often picked up by fashion brands and replicated, leading to an increase in demand for these handbag styles among consumers,” says Disha Singh, co-founder, Zouk.

The latest handbag trends favoured by celebrities not only influence the fashion industry but also impact what consumers choose to buy.

Here are some of the latest handbag trends favored by celebrities.

Tote Bags- Tote bags have been a favorite among Indian celebrities for their practicality and style. From Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor, tote bags have been spotted on the arms of many Indian celebrities.

Sling Bags- “Sling bags are another popular trend among Indian celebrities, offering a convenient way to carry essentials while keeping your hands free,” adds Tainwala.

Office bags- “Office bags are another trend that has gained popularity in recent years, with celebrities like Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut carrying stylish and sophisticated office bags that complement their formal attire. The baguette bag, a trend popular in the 90s, has made a comeback with celebrities like Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma carrying this trendy bag,” adds Singh.

Mini Bags- Mini bags have been a favorite among Indian celebrities, especially for red carpet events. “From Malaika Arora to Jannat Zubair, mini bags have been seen on the arms of many Indian celebrities,” states Tainwala.

Satchel Bags- Satchel Bags are another popular handbag trend favored by celebrities, and they have been spotted on the arms of many fashion icons. They are versatile and come in various sizes and materials, making them a great option for any occasion. “Satchel bags have a classic look that never goes out of style, and they are a favorite among celebrities who want a timeless and functional accessory,” feels Tainwala.

Laptop Bags- Laptop bags have become an essential accessory for professionals, with stylish and functional options carried by celebrities like Taapsee Pannu and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Singh believes these bags not only protect laptops but also serve as a fashion statement, reflecting the personality and style of the individual carrying them.

“Celebrities also collaborate with fashion brands to create their handbag lines, which are often inspired by their personal style. This collaboration leads to an increase in demand for certain handbag styles among consumers, who look up to celebrities for inspiration and to emulate their style,” opines Singh.

Celebrities have a significant impact on the fashion industry and consumers, particularly when it comes to handbag trends. They inspire and influence the latest handbag styles, making handbags an essential part of our fashion choices. As the market for handbags continues to grow, celebrities will likely continue to play a vital role in shaping the latest handbag trends.

