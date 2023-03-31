Certain Types Of Jobs Lead To Loneliness Among Employees: Study

If do you not want to go to your office or you do not feel like working, then let us tell you that the reason for your unhappiness might be the work culture of the office or your work profile. Yes, an 85-year-old study by Harvard University has revealed that many people in the world are facing loneliness during their work. This is making them unhappy and they are unsatisfied with their work.

This study was done in 1938 in which more than 700 participants from all over the world were interviewed. In this interview, they were questioned about their work-life balance.

What do the researchers say?

Robert Waldinger (MD), a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, said that teamwork is not only necessary to increase productivity but also for the morale of the employees. But due to a lack of teamwork, the employees remain unhappy and it also affects the quality of their life and work.

Loneliness in the workplace

The study found that employees in jobs that lacked human interaction and were not provided with opportunities to interact with peers were the most unhappy about their jobs. Waldinger explained that if you are more connected to people, you feel more satisfied with your job. In its absence, a person feels lonely and remains unhappy.

Work-from-Home Culture

This culture has become more prevalent since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in sectors such as tech, food delivery and online retail service. These employees often work away from colleagues and struggle with loneliness.

Loneliness even in client-facing jobs

People who do client-facing jobs also see a mixed form of stress and apathy. They are in the job role of customer service and are faced with abusive language from angry customers. Such employees also remain unhappy about their jobs, the study revealed.

What is the remedy for loneliness?

- Support emotional culture at the workplace.

- Participate in social activities with co-workers.

- Do not hesitate to seek help and help people.

- Talk to teammates on non-work topics as well.

- Build a positive relationship at the workplace and motivate each other.

