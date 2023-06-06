Chai's Impact on Your Weight Loss Journey May Be Disappointing

The first thing that many people do as a morning ritual is have tea. Indulging in the morning’s first sip of tea is an unquestionable tradition. Tea lovers can relate with the unparalleled joy of embracing a pristine cup of chai. However, drinking tea every day while attempting to lose weight is typically regarded as a misstep. This can be frightening because many people can’t imagine going even a single day without enjoying a cup of tea. Mac Singh, a dietician, shared his insights regarding the consumption of tea while you are on a weight loss journey.

He captioned, “One of the most asked question to us is whether the chai is good or bad for weight loss? Well, sorry to disappoint you guys, but the Answer is NO. It can prevent your weight loss if not consumed sensibly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac Singh | FOUNDER @ FITELO (@dietitianmac)

According to Mac Singh, combining tea and milk is not recommended due to several reasons, including:

Reduced fat absorption

Tea naturally contains compounds that help reduce fat absorption in the gut and lower cholesterol levels. However, the proteins in milk can hinder these fat-reducing capabilities.

Tea naturally contains compounds that help reduce fat absorption in the gut and lower cholesterol levels. However, the proteins in milk can hinder these fat-reducing capabilities. Excess sugar intake

Tea often contains added sugar, which can be detrimental to weight loss efforts. Consuming multiple cups of tea with sugar throughout the day can contribute a significant amount of calories, comparable to a full meal.

Tea often contains added sugar, which can be detrimental to weight loss efforts. Consuming multiple cups of tea with sugar throughout the day can contribute a significant amount of calories, comparable to a full meal. Unhealthy snack pairings

Tea is often accompanied by cookies or salty snacks, making it an unhealthy choice for a snack.

Tea is often accompanied by cookies or salty snacks, making it an unhealthy choice for a snack. Limited nutritional value

Milk can dilute the health benefits of tea compounds and impede the absorption of milk proteins. Therefore, it is advisable to consume tea without milk to maximize its potential benefits.

While it’s advised to be mindful, you can still indulge in a cup of tea with some considerations. Opt for tea without sugar and a dash of milk. Enhance its nutritional value by adding seasonings like ginger, cinnamon, or cardamom. It’s best to avoid unhealthy snacks such as biscuits and namkeens and instead choose nutritious options like almonds or walnuts. By making these adjustments, you can still enjoy a cup of tea while promoting a healthier overall experience.