So many of us eagerly wait for the Chaitra Navratri after Holi. The festival will begin on March 22 this year and end on March 30. During Chaitra Navratri, some people visit the grand pandals, while many also visit temples to have the darshan of Goddess Durga. Although there are many beautiful temples in the country’s capital Delhi, some of them are known for their grand events during the Chaitra Navratri. Let us tell you the names of some famous temples of Delhi, where you can enjoy Chaitra Navratri to the fullest this year.

1. Shri Kalka Ji Temple: The Kalka Ji Temple in South Delhi is about three thousand years old. Kalka Ji Temple is also known as Manokamna Siddha Peeth and Jayanti Peeth. A large number of devotees visit the marble and pumice-stoned temple every year. The best time to visit the temple is during the Chaitra Navratri festival.

2. Chhatarpur Temple: The list of well-known temples in Delhi to visit during the Chaitra also has the name of the Chhatarpur Temple. This temple is situated in South-west Delhi and is dedicated to Mata Katyayani. The temple also contains statues of other gods and goddesses. So, on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, you can get the blessings of Goddess Durga by visiting the Chhatarpur Temple.

3. Jhandewalan Temple: The Jhandewalan temple located in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area is famous for the huge idol of Lord Hanuman. Jhandewalan Temple is also dedicated to the goddess Aadi Shakti. It is believed that during the reign of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, there was a custom of offering flags in this temple due to which it got its name Jhandewalan. So, by visiting Jhandewalan Temple during the festival of Chaitra Navratri, you can also have the darshan of Goddess Aadi Shakti.

4. Sheetla Mata Temple: The Sheetla Mata Temple, located on Sheetla Mata Road in Delhi, is about 400 years old. Devotees of Goddess Durga visit this temple to seek the blessings of Goddess Sheetla during Chaitra Navratri due to the religious belief that having a darshan of Sheetla Mata at the temple provides relief from smallpox, measles and eye diseases.

