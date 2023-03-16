Navratri is an auspicious festival celebrated by Hindus. It is observed all across the nation with great fervour and enthusiasm. Goddess Durga is worshipped during the nine days of Navratri. It is believed that during these days, the blessings of Goddess Durga can bring prosperity and good luck. Navratri is celebrated five times a year: Vasanta or Chaitra Navratri, Ashadha Navratri, Sharad Navratri, Paush Navratri and Magha Navratri. Chaitra Navratri falls in March-April and Shardiya Navratri falls in September-October.

Every Navratri has its significance. Shardiya Navratri begins from the Pratipada date of Ashwin Shukla Paksha and is celebrated as Durga Puja. Chaitra Navratri starts from the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. This year Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 22 and will end on March 30. Chaitra Navratri celebration marks the start of the Hindu New Year. The nine-day festival ends on Ram Navami.

According to astrologer and Vastu expert Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma, this Chaitra Navratri has special significance for some zodiac signs. Let’s take a look at them.

Aries: Pandit Hitendra Sharma said that according to astrology, the yog formed during Chaitra Navratri can bring good wealth to the people having the zodiac sign Aries. During this time, their unfinished work will be completed and they will get rid of health-related problems too.

Taurus: This festival of Chaitra Navratri is going to be very auspicious for people with the Taurus zodiac sign. Students who are preparing for competitive exams will achieve great success. There is a possibility of promotion for employed people. If you are going to do any new work, worshipping Goddess Durga will be auspicious for you.

Leo: Chaitra Navratri is very auspicious for the people having Leo zodiac sign. If you are looking for a new job, you will get that soon. If till now there were obstacles in marriage, these doshas will go away soon and you will get marriage proposals.

Libra: The auspicious Chaitra Navratri will bring good news for a person having Libra zodiac. During this time, people with Libra signs will get a job offer of their choice. They can also get into a new relationship. Worshipping during Chaitra Navratri will bring positivity in your life.

