Chaitra Navratri 2023 Start and End Date: Time, History, Significance and 9 Forms of Goddess Durga

CHAITRA NAVRATRI 2023: Navratri, the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, is widely celebrated across India twice a year. As per the Hindu calendar, Sharad Navratri is celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin (September-October) while Vasant Navratri or Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in the month of Chaitra (March-April).

During Chaitra Navratri nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshiped, with each day dedicated to one incarnation. Devotees also keep fast and worship Mata Shakti during this period. The Navratri festivities cultimate on Ram Navami, which is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Rama.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Start And End Date

This year, the festival will begin on March 22 and end on March 30, according to Drik Panchang. The Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi marks the beginning of the nine-day celebration. Here are the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga worshipped on each day during the Navratri.

Day 1: March 22 - Pratipada - Maa Shailputri Puja

Day 2: March 23 - Dwitiya - Maa Brahmacharini Puja

Day 3: March 24 - Tritiya - Maa Chandraghanta Puja

Day 4: March 25 - Chaturthi - Maa Kushmanda Puja

Day 5: March 26 - Panchami - Maa Skandamata Puja

Day 6: March 27 - Shasthi - Maa Katyayani Puja

Day 7: March 28 - Saptami – Maa Kalaratri Puja

Day 8: March 29- Ashtami- Maa MahaGauri Puja

Day 9: March 30 - Rama Navami- Maa Siddhidatri Puja

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Timings

The Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi during Daivi-Svabhava Meena Lagna. The Ghatasthapana Muhurta will be from 6:23 AM to 7:32 AM on March 22.

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 10:52 PM on March 21, 2023 Pratipada Tithi Ends - 8:20 PM on March 22, 2023 Meena Lagna Begins - 6:23 AM on March 22, 2023 Meena Lagna Ends - 7:32 AM on March 22, 2023

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Significance

During Chaitra Navratri nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. Each day of this festival carries a unique significance and is devoted to one of the nine incarnations of Maa Durga namely Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

Chaitra Navratri is also associated with the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, and the son of King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya of Ayodhya. Rama Navami marks the culmination of the Chaitra Navratri festival and the day is celebrated widely across India. This is also considered as an auspicious day for beginning new ventures or businesses.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Celebrations

During the Navratri festival devotees keep a strict fast for nine days to be blessed with wealth, wisdom, peace and prosperity.

The fasting ends on the Rama Navami day with Kanya pujan and distribution of prasad. The devotees, who keep fast for nine days consume only dishes like sabudana vada, sabudana khichadi, singhare ka halwa, and pakore, kuttu ki puri, among others once a day.

Wishing you all a happy and blessed Chaitra Navratri 2023!

