HAPPY CHAITRA NAVRATRI IMAGES, SMS, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: The year’s much-anticipated festival is almost here. We are talking about the festival of nine nights. Chaitra Navratri is marked to celebrate the the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. The last day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated to commemorate Lord Rama’s birth. Chaitra Navratri will start on Wednesday, March 22 and will last until Thursday, March 30.

Devotees observe fast during this time of the year. They also follow the sattvik diet, which excludes onion, garlic, eggs, meats, and alcohol. As we gear up for the country’s largest festival, we’ve compiled a list of wishes and images for you to share with your friends, family, and loved ones.

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2023: Wishes to Share

1. Happy Chaitra Navratri to you and your family. May Maa Durga bless you with goodness and prosperity.

2. Wishing you the energy of Maa Durga, the poise of Maa Saraswati; Wishing you a warm and blessed Navratri.

4. The nine forms of Goddess Durga bring nine different strengths to the world. May you be blessed with all.

5. Dear Durga, give as much power as you have to all girls to protect themselves from the invisible rakshasas on earth.

7. Happy Chaitra Navratri. Let darkness pass and the road be paved with happiness and prosperity.

8. Devi-Mahatmayam has a special meaning for spirituality, With illumination, wisdom, strength - to freedom finally!

9. Celebrate Chaitra Navratri with devotion, prosperity and happiness. Let the divine power bless you with all that you strive for.

10. May Maa Durga bestow upon you and your family nine forms of blessings- Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power, and Commitment. Happy Navratri!

11. Happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity and harmony – let Goddess Durga bring it all to your life. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

