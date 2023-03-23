It’s the second day of Chaitra Navratri and on this day, the second form of Goddess Durga Maa — Maa Brahmacharini — is worshipped. Maa Brahmacharini is known for her tenacity, sacrifice, simplicity, gentleness, strong will and calmness. As per ancient scriptures, the idol of Devi Barahmacharini carries Kamandalam in her left hand and chanting beads in her right hand and wears a white saree. Thus, there is the significance of wearing white clothes on the second day of Chaitra Navratri. The Goddess is known as the symbol of peace and purity.

Jyotishacharya of Tirupati Dr Krishna Kumar Bhargava said that by worshipping Maa Brahmacharini, the mangal grah dosha ends. Worshipping 9 goddesses in Navratri removes Navagraha Dosha, and all planets give favourable results. Let’s know the significance of worshipping Maa Brahmacharini.

Who is Maa Brahmacharini?

According to Hindu mythology, Maa Parvati was the incarnation of Devi Sati. Goddess Parvati did severe penance for thousands of years to marry Lord Shiva. Maa Parvati was a goddess of celibacy, renunciation, penance and determination. This form of her is known by the name of Maa Brahmacharini. She is also known as Tapascharini.

5 important significance of worshipping Maa Brahmacharini

- By worshipping Maa Brahmacharini, a person develops a strong will and does not panic even in difficult situations.

- Worshipping Goddess Brahmacharini will help you achieve great success in your life, moving towards the right path.

- By worshipping Maa Brahmacharini, virtues like renunciation, penance, self-control, celibacy and strong willpower develop in a person.

- With the blessings of Maa Brahmacharini, a person’s sorrow and problems go away.

- Worshipping Maa Brahmacharini, her blessings remove mangal dosh from your Kundli.

According to Hindu mythology, Maa Parvati’s father Giriraj wanted her to marry Lord Vishnu, but she wanted to marry Lord Shiva. Then Narad ji asked Parvati to worship Lord Shiva and told her the purpose of her birth. After this, Maa Parvati went to the middle of a dense forest and did penance (tapasya) for years. She wanted Lord Shiva as her husband.

Devi Parvati didn’t leave her penance even in difficult conditions like heavy rains, strong sunlight and harsh storms. She continued to do tapasya with determination. During this time she followed the strict rules of celibacy. For many years, Maa Parvati did penance by eating some fruits, vegetables and belpatra. Her body became very weak due to fasting, chanting and penance. At last, Lord Shiva was pleased with the penance of Maa Brahmacharini (Devi Parvati) and blessed her. After this, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married.

