It is the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri, and we worship Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Maa Durga. Maa Katyayani bestows courage and might. On this auspicious day, there are four auspicious yogas — Ayushman Yoga, Saubhagya Yoga, Amrit Siddhi Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga. It is a good day for the fulfilment of wishes.

Dr Mrityunjay Tiwari, head of the astrology department of Shri Kallaji Vedic University, says that sage Katyayan pleased Maa Durga with his devotion and asked for a boon to have her as his daughter. As a result of that, Maa Durga appeared at the place of Katyayan Rishi. She was named Maa Katyayani after the name Katyayan Rishi.

Let us know the method of worship, auspicious time, auspicious yoga, mantra and importance of Maa Katyayani.

Importance of Goddess Katyayani Puja:

Worshipping Maa Katyayani increases wealth and fame. Success is achieved in difficult tasks. With the grace of Maa Katyayani, positivity comes into a person’s life. Enemies are conquered.

According to Maa Katyayani Puja Muhurat

Panchang, the Shashti Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month is on Monday, March 27 at 05:27 pm. Today Ayushman Yoga is from early morning to late night till 11:20 pm, after that Saubhagya Yoga will start. Today Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is for the whole day. The Ravi Yoga is from 06:18 in the morning to 03:27 in the afternoon. Amrit Siddhi Yoga is from 03:27 pm to 06:16 am tomorrow.

Mantras of Maa Katyayani

Seed Mantra: Klim Sri Trinetraai Namah:

Worship Mantra: Maa Devi Katyayani Namah

Stuti Mantra: The goddess who is situated in the form of Maa Katyayani in all beings. “Obeisance to her, Obeisance to her, Obeisance to her!"

Method of worshipping of Maa Katyayani

Offer Akshat, flowers, vermilion, incense, Naivedya, cloth, lamp, smell etc. to Maa Katyayani with four arms. Mother Katyayani loves red coloured flowers and she likes to eat honey. Offer honey in worship. During this chant the worship mantra. Listen to the story of Mother Katyayani. After that perform the aarti of Maa Katyayani methodically.

