Chaitra Purnima 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

CHAITRA PURNIMA 2023: Purnima Tithi refers to the Full Moon day, as per the Hindu calendar. Purnima is considered a significant day in various cultures and traditions across states. The Full Moon day falls on the 15th day in the Shukla Paksha every month. The 15th day in the month of Chaitra is known as Chaitra Purnima and it generally comes after Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, which mark the beginning of Hindu New Year in Telugu states and Maharashtra, respectively.

On this auspicious day, devotees fast in honour of Lord Satyanarayana, a very compassionate manifestation of Lord Vishnu. They also visit temples or take a holy dip in river Ganga, perform hawan and organize satyanarayan puja at their residences.

Hanuman Jayanti, Lord Hanuman’s birthday, is also celebrated on Chaitra Purnima. This year Hanuman Jayanti and Chaitra Purnima will be celebrated on April 6.

Chaitra Purnima 2023: Date and Time

Purnima Tithi will begin at 09:19 AM on April 5 and prevail till April 10:04 AM on April 6.

Chaitra Purnima: Significance

Chaitra Purnima marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in states and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion. People worship Lord Vishnu and observe fast to seek his blessings.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Hanuman was born to Queen Anjana and Kesari, the Vanara King. According to some legends, Lord Hanuman’s birthplace is believed to be in the Anjaneri mountains in Nashik, Maharashtra. Lord Hanuman is known for his loyalty, devotion, strength, and courage, and his stories are widely narrated in Hindu mythology. He played an important role alongside Lord Rama in the battle against the demon king Ravana.

Some devotees observe a day-long fast, and others offer prasad, flowers, and fruits to Lord Hanuman on this day.

Chaitra Purnima: Puja Vidhi

Chaitra Purnima 2023 rituals include Hanuman Jayanti puja, Raas Leela programs across Mathura and Vrindavan, fasting, charity, holy bath, and offerings to ancestors. Devotees seek blessings from the deities, perform puja, and donate to the needy.

