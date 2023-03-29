Check out Mrunal Thakur’s Stunning Maxi Dress From Gumraah’s Promotional Event

Mrunal Thakur is well-known for her acting abilities and impeccable sense of style. Fashion enthusiasts have always been impressed by the actress’s wardrobe choices, and she isn’t hesitant to give us lofty fashion goals. No matter what she wears, the actress rocks it like a pro. Mrunal posted a selection of pictures in one of the most recent ensembles on her Instagram account, and she surely looks undeniably gorgeous. The actress is busy promoting her upcoming film, Gumraah, with Aditya Roy Kapur. At a promotional event, she donned a chic printed maxi dress and you can’t take your eyes off her.

Check out her latest pictures here–

Mrunal’s latest outfit is from the clothing label Lovebirds. The actress chose a sleeveless strap outfit that featured a plunging neckline with a bodycon fit and had tropical black and white prints all over. Mrunal layered the ensemble with a full-sleeved black blazer and a pair of gorgeous heels. She wore a pair of drop earrings and left her hair open in sharp, messy waves. For her makeup, she chose a dewy base, sleek kohl-lined eyes, and a glossy nude lip colour.

Mrunal recently added a simple yet elegant outfit to her immaculate summer wardrobe collection. Mrunal wore a laid-back, cosy jumpsuit. The deep blue jumpsuit featured wide legs, a buttoned neck, long sleeves, and blue striped patterns, Mrunal finished off her look for the day with a pair of black Paio stilettos and a pair of Timeless Jewellery silver hoop earrings.

Mrunal kept her hair open in wavy curls with a centre part as she posed for the sun-kissed pictures. Mrunal flashed her widest smile throughout, wearing nude eyeshadow, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, sculpted cheekbones, and a shade of nude lipstick.

Earlier, Mrunal Thakur made several heads turn in a black flared midi dress with an all-over floral pattern. Her black sleeveless dress has a structured body-hugging cut, a deep V neckline, and a midi hem length. The outfit was from the racks of designer Kate Spade.

A set of gold button stud earrings from the Outhouse Jewellery shop helped Mrunal finish off her look. She enhanced her look with her hair left open in beautiful, flowing curls.

Gumraah starring Mrunal Thakur and Aditya Roy Kapur, is a certified Hindi adaptation of the popular action movie Thadam, which debuted in Tamil in 2019. Mrunal Thakur was last seen alongside Dulquer Salmaan in Sita Ramam. Moreover, Mrunal also has Pippa alongside Ishaan Khatter in the pipeline.

