Chef Anirudh Sethi Shares Special Technique To Boil Eggs And Peel Them Off Easily

The egg is the major source of proteins. A lot of people who go to the gym or wish to build a body often consume eggs in their daily diet. There are several dishes made from eggs such as omelettes, egg curry, boiled eggs and others. You can eat them in any form and can also use them as an ingredient for several dishes.

Now, the most easiest and preferred way to eat an egg is to boil it in water. After heating the egg in water, you can peel off its outer layer and then garnish it with salt. Most of the time, it happens that when we put the eggs to boiling, they often break. Such problems often cause trouble for many people. Chef Anirudh Sethi has shared his special technique of boiling eggs so that they can be peeled off easily.

Chef Anirudh said that people follow a traditional practice of switching on the gas, placing the water in the utensils and starting to boil it. After heating the water, they put eggs in it. Chef Anirudh said that to perfectly boil the eggs, it is important to first place the egg on the pan and then add the water to it. After switching on the gas and heating it for some time, you should add 1 teaspoon salt along with a squeeze of lemon.

Explaining the logic behind this technique he said that when the citric acid in the lemon and the sodium present in the salt are mixed then, as a result, the eggshell becomes hard. Due to the hardness, it becomes easy for you to break and peel off the egg. He added that if you want to hard boil the eggs, then you can set your timer for 12 minutes to complete the process. You will also be able to use these eggs in egg curry. If you are cooking the egg to eat, then it is suggested that you boil the eggs for 12 minutes only.